GOAT India Tour: Fan Documents Lionel Messi's Entire Journey From Childhood, Wholesome Video Goes Viral Online | X @ANI

As Lionel Messi continues his GOAT India Tour, a heartwarming video showcasing a fan’s deep admiration for the football legend has taken social media by storm. The viral clip features a devoted fan presenting a carefully documented journal recording Messi’s life and career, capturing moments from his childhood to his historic World Cup triumph.

In the video, the fan is seen slowly flipping through the pages of the journal, holding it up to the camera. Each page highlights significant milestones from Messi’s journey, his early days in Argentina, rise through the ranks of professional football, record-breaking achievements, and finally, lifting the FIFA World Cup in his most recent victory. The detailed documentation reflects years of dedication, patience, and unwavering support.

WATCH VIDEO:

WOW!!! An Indian Messi fan shows a photo album of all Messi pictures from his time in Newells old boys to now…THIS IS LOVE 🇮🇳❤️🐐pic.twitter.com/t7pYcMXfu1 — 𝐂𝐀 𝐕𝐀?🐐🐐 (@psg_chief) December 15, 2025

The video has struck an emotional chord with viewers, many of whom praised the fan’s commitment and love for the football icon. Social media users have described the gesture as wholesome and inspiring, calling it a true representation of what fandom looks like beyond cheering in stadiums.

Messi’s ongoing India tour has already generated massive excitement across the country, with packed stadiums, celebrity appearances, and fan-driven moments dominating online conversations. From Kolkata to Hyderabad and Mumbai, and now as anticipation builds around his next appearance in Delhi, Messi’s presence has reignited football fever nationwide.

Meanwhile, as Delhi is all set to welcome Messi at Arun Jaitley Stadium, today, netizens are sparking memefest linking Messi's mega event to Delhi's deteriorating AQI.