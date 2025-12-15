'Lungs Ka Kya Hoga': Netizens Spark Memefest As Delhi Set To Welcome Lionel Messi At Arun Jaitley Stadium Amid Hazardous AQI | X

Football icon Lionel Messi is set to visit New Delhi as part of his ongoing GOAT India tour, following successful appearances in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The Argentine superstar will be welcomed at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, where thousands of fans are expected to gather to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner.

The Delhi leg of Messi’s tour is expected to be a high-profile affair, with several VVIPs in attendance, including sports legends, cricketers, and prominent political figures. Preparations are underway to ensure tight security and smooth conduct of the event, given the massive crowd turnout anticipated at the stadium.

आज दिल्ली के अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम में मैसी होंगे, जिसमे भारी भीड़ इकट्ठा होना शुरू गई है।



अब तक उनके दौरे पर इस Living लीजेंड Messi के साथ कई भारतीय नेताओं और सेलिब्रेटिटीज का कई जगह व्यवहार शर्मनाक है।



सेल्फी से आगे बढ़ो और अपने देश को एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय सेलिब्रिटी के सामने… pic.twitter.com/Rio4Z3vQ2V — Baliyan (@Baliyan_x) December 15, 2025

However, ahead of Messi’s arrival, the focus has also shifted to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. The national capital has been grappling with hazardous air pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index reportedly soaring above 600 and even touching 700 in certain areas. The severe smog has raised health concerns for residents and visitors alike.

Against this backdrop, social media users have begun drawing attention to the city’s pollution crisis, especially in relation to the footballer’s visit. Online discussions have intensified around how such poor air quality could impact outdoor events and the well-being of international guests.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Messi is a non-smoker. He will visit Delhi today. He'll smoke 25 cigarettes today all thanks to AQI 900 today."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "Messi aapka delhi main swagat hai I heard your left leg is insured for $900 million, lungs ka kya?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one user commented, "Messi will smoke more than 20 cigarettes today while he will be in Delhi. All thanks to " AQI". Messi is a non-smoker btw."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While there are speculations of Indian Cricket legend, Virat Kohli to be attending the mega event, fans are already amused by the fact that the two legendary sportsmen will be seen together.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The final leg of the G.O.A.T. India Tour is expected to be a memorable celebration of football, bringing together fans from across the city to witness one of the greatest players in history. While air quality poses a temporary challenge, the energy and enthusiasm surrounding Messi’s Delhi appearance underline the massive impact of his presence on Indian sports culture.