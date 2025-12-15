Delhi University 'Academic Harassment' Allegations: Viral Videos Trigger Outrage, Counterclaims And Calls For Probe

Delhi University academic harassment allegations | Instagram

Delhi University academic harassment allegations: A series of Instagram videos shared by Delhi University student Chitra Singh, alleging harassment, intimidation, and institutional pressure, has gone viral and sparked intense outrage online.

In the first video, Singh claimed she was summoned by her Head of Department and threatened after she posted reels accusing a professor of misconduct. She alleged she was told to delete the videos or face dire consequences, saying, “You’re a very small part of this university; we can ruin your life,” and linked this pressure to the denial of her admit card. She further accused some classmates of siding with the professor before the HOD, alleging they did so in exchange for marks, and criticised what she described as a culture of favouritism, asserting that marks are awarded based on personal access rather than merit.

In subsequent videos, Singh claimed she secretly recorded the HOD threatening her, urged viewers to listen carefully to the audio as proof, and framed her protest as a wider call for courage against institutional injustice. In an emotional statement, she declared she was renouncing her Master’s degree, saying, “Education is a right, not something I will beg for,” and asserted that a “small voice” had shaken a powerful institution.

In a fourth video, she alleged that a professor sent police to her home to pressure her family and refuted claims about her attendance, stating she possessed WhatsApp attendance records and screen recordings as evidence. The videos have intensified debates around power dynamics, student safety, and accountability in higher education.

Delhi University academic harassment allegations: Eyewitness statement

Abhishek K, a first-year master’s student of African Studies, has refuted the allegations made in the viral video. He stated that he was present in the classroom on the day of the incident and claimed that the narrative being circulated by the student is incorrect. According to him, the professor behaved politely and only asked a routine academic question regarding why certain students had been awarded four marks during a peer-assessment exercise, as each student was required to evaluate others.

Students from the Department of African Studies, University of Delhi, also issued a public statement addressing the viral harassment allegations made by a student. They clarified that the incident stemmed from an academic interaction related to internal assessment marks during a classroom presentation and described it as a routine academic disagreement between a student and a faculty member. The students asserted that such questioning and evaluation fall within normal academic practice and categorically stated that it was not a case of sexual or financial harassment. They added that no formal complaint—written or oral—was filed with any departmental or university authority before the matter was taken to social media.

The statement also refuted claims about “rooms” in the department, explaining that professors have separate offices accessible to students. Emphasising due process, the students said that bypassing established grievance redressal mechanisms and resorting to social media has led to misinformation, reputational harm, and unnecessary fear. They condemned what they termed as trial by social media based on incomplete narratives and urged that concerns be addressed through formal, transparent channels.

ABVP's press release

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded a fair, transparent, and independent investigation into the matter. They have released a press release.

The press release states, "ABVP believes that the safety, respect, and rights of female students are paramount, and therefore, it is essential that the process of justice is impartial. In this sensitive case, a thorough and lawful investigation of the facts should be conducted, and appropriate action should be taken. Therefore, it is extremely important that the university administration acts with seriousness, sensitivity, and institutional responsibility in every case."

Rahul Yadav Jhansla's comment

The Free Press Journal reached out to the DUSU Vice President, Rahul Yadav Jhansla (NSUI), and he said, "Whatever has happened, if something like this has occurred, then it is wrong, and I mean, it will depend on the decision of the committee that has been formed. Right now, we cannot blame either the professor or the girl. We cannot blame anyone based solely on the video."

Upon meeting the professor personally, he said, "I have met the Professor personally and asked the professor for proof of attendance. The professor had even filed a complaint against her fifteen or twenty days ago to the Registrar, the Vice-Chancellor, and also a cyber complaint. He showed us his FIR and complaints, saying that he had sent emails and filed complaints."

"According to the students, he is the backbone of that department. The entire department depends on him. Yes, the students and the present HOD also say the same thing, and the previous HOD also said that he is the backbone of this department," he further added.