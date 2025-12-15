Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply; Check Vacancy Details Here

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 | onlinebssc.com

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: The fee payment and registration window for the Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 will end today, 15th December 2025, by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). Candidates can apply on the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com/25interlevela/.

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,175 various inter-level posts across Bihar. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Lower Division Clerk: 22072

2. Clerk Cum Typist: 04

3. Junior Regional Investigator: 534

4. Animal Husbandry Helper: 549

5. Bench Clerk: 16

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

As of August 1, 2025, the age limit for candidates is 18 to 37 years, with age relaxations allowed under government regulations. Applicants must have finished the 12th grade to be qualified for the positions.

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of preliminary and main written examinations, document verification, and a medical examination.

Read the notification for Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at https://www.onlinebssc.com/25interlevela/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: After this, fill out the registration form with all required details, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for all applicants is Rs. 100, which is payable online.

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying marks vary by category. Unreserved (General/UR) candidates must secure at least 40 per cent, while candidates from the Backward Class category need a minimum of 36.5 per cent. Extremely Backward Class candidates are required to score 34 per cent. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), women candidates across all categories, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the minimum qualifying mark has been fixed at 32 per cent.