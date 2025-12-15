 PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 331 Group D Positions; Here’s How To Apply
PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 331 Group D Positions; Here’s How To Apply

The registration for the PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025 will end today, December 15, 2025, at 5 PM by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). General and Freedom Fighter candidates must pay Rs 1000, while SC, BC, and EWS aspirants pay Rs 250. The last date to pay the application fees is December 17, 2025.

Sakshi Gupta
Updated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025 | sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will close registration for the PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025 today, December 15, 2025, at 5 PM. Applicants may apply via sssb.punjab.gov.in, the PSSSB's official website.

On November 21, 2025, the application process got underway. On the other hand, December 17, 2025, is the deadline for paying the fees.

PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The goal of the recruiting campaign, which was launched under Advertisement No. 08/2025, is to fill 331 Group D positions in several Punjabi government departments.

This comprises 150 Sewadar posts under the General Administration department, 68 Fisherman posts in the Fisheries Department, and 22 Chowkidar posts also under General Administration. In addition, 91 other Group D posts are distributed across multiple departments, ensuring balanced representation across services.

Note: Although there is no application cost this time, applicants who previously applied under Advertisement 10/2024 must submit a new application under the updated announcement.

UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 102 Vacancies Begins; Here's How To...
article-image

PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the Group D recruitment link under Advertisement 08/2025.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration process using valid details.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have completed Class 10 with Punjabi as a subject to be qualified. The age restriction is set at 18 to 37 years old as of January 1, 2025, with age relaxations in accordance with the Punjab government guidelines.

PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Application fees vary by category. General and Freedom Fighter candidates must pay Rs 1000, while SC, BC, and EWS aspirants pay Rs 250. Ex-servicemen and their relatives pay Rs 200, while people with disabilities pay Rs 500. All payments are accepted online exclusively.

Read the official notice here

PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Selection will be based on an objective-type written examination, followed by counselling, document verification, and a medical examination.

