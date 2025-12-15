 CSEET January 2026 Registration Ends Today At icsi.edu; Last Chance To Apply NOW
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close CSEET January 2026 registrations today. Eligible candidates can apply online at icsi.edu.

CSEET January 2026 Registration: The CSEET January 2026 registration period will conclude today, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Candidates can apply online at icsi.edu if they are eager to take the forthcoming exam. In January 2026, ICSI will administer the final test using the previous format and remote proctoring. On January 10, the CSEET 2026 test is set to take place.

CSEET January 2026 Registration: Important dates

Last date to apply for CSEET January 2026: December 15, 2025

Release of CSEET January 2026 admit card: January 31, 2026 (tentative)

CSEET January 2026 exam date: January 10, 2026

CSEET January 2026 Registration: Who can apply

Students who have passed or are taking their Class 12 exams are eligible to apply, according to ICSI's eligibility requirements. The admission exam is also open to students enrolled in undergraduate programs. For their preparation, enrolled applicants will receive free CSEET study materials and virtual classes.

CSEET January 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

In order to apply for the CSEET January 2026 exam, candidates must:

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu;

Step 2: Select the "Register for CSEET" button.

Step 3: Verify the list of necessary documents.

Step 4: Fill up the CSEET application form.

Step 5: Pay the INR 2000 CSEET registration fee.

Step 6: Print the completed application.

CSEET January 2026 Registration: Required documents

Recent passport-sized photograph

Scanned signature

Class 10 certificate (for date of birth proof)

Valid identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, driving licence or ration card)

Class 12 mark sheet, certificate or admission card (if applicable)

