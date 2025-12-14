UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 102 Vacancies Begins; Here's How To Apply

UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025 | upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the 102 vacancies under the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), which is part of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has begun by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can apply on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Those who qualify may apply online through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal from December 13, 2025. The application window will be available until January 1, 2026.

UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC ORA at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, finish the One-Time Registration (OTR) or log in and then select Advt. No. 14/2025 – CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment.

Step 3: Next, fill out the details, upload the supporting documents, make the payment of the prescribed application fee online, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also CSIR NET Exam 2025 To Be Held On December 18; Check Detailed Marking Scheme Here

Direct link to apply for UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025

UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants for Trade Marks and Geographical Indications Examiner positions must have a law degree from a recognised university. Applicants having an academic or professional expertise in intellectual property law are especially well-suited to the position.

The age limit for candidates is commonly set at 35 years, determined using the date stated in the notification. Age relaxation will be granted to candidates from reserved categories in accordance with government regulations.

UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure is expected to include a recruitment test, followed by an interview or personality test, depending on the number of applications and the UPSC's shortlisting criteria.