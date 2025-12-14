 CSIR NET Exam 2025 To Be Held On December 18; Check Detailed Marking Scheme Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSIR NET Exam 2025 To Be Held On December 18; Check Detailed Marking Scheme Here

CSIR NET Exam 2025 To Be Held On December 18; Check Detailed Marking Scheme Here

CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 begins on December 18. NTA has released the city intimation slip on the official website of CSIR-UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CBT covers five science subjects with a 200-mark paper, detailed section-wise marking, and negative marking rules. The CSIR-UGC NET exam admit card 2025 is scheduled to be released soon.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
CSIR NET Exam 2025 | Canva

CSIR NET Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 on December 18, 2025. Candidates can obtain the city intimation slip from CSIR's official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The slip provides applicants with information on the exam centre's location. The admit card is scheduled to be released soon.

Direct link to download the city intimation slip

CSIR NET Exam 2025: Marking scheme

The exam will encompass five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences, and will be computer-based, with a total score of 200 across three hours. The detailed marking scheme is:

FPJ Shorts
'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela; WATCH
'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela; WATCH
Palghar Court Acquits Last Accused In 1991 Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Attack Case, Bringing 33-Year-Old Legal Battle To An End
Palghar Court Acquits Last Accused In 1991 Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Attack Case, Bringing 33-Year-Old Legal Battle To An End
VIDEO: Wankhede Goes Berserk With 'Messi Messi' Chants, Mumbai Crowd Awaits Argentina Ace During GOAT India Tour
VIDEO: Wankhede Goes Berserk With 'Messi Messi' Chants, Mumbai Crowd Awaits Argentina Ace During GOAT India Tour
Dhurandar vs Messi Crossover Goes Viral: Mumbai Fans Recreate Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ Entry To Welcome Football Icon At Wankhede Stadium | WATCH
Dhurandar vs Messi Crossover Goes Viral: Mumbai Fans Recreate Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ Entry To Welcome Football Icon At Wankhede Stadium | WATCH

In Chemical Sciences, Part A includes 20 questions, of which candidates must attempt 15, carrying 2 marks each. Part B has 40 questions with 35 to be attempted at 2 marks each, while Part C consists of 60 questions, with 25 attempts allowed, each carrying 4 marks. A negative marking of 25% applies across all sections. Similarly, in Life Sciences, Part A has 20 questions (attempt 15) worth 2 marks each, Part B includes 50 questions (attempt 35) at 2 marks each, and Part C features 75 questions (attempt 25), each carrying 4 marks, with a uniform 25% negative marking in all parts.

Read Also
BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, & Other...
article-image

The Earth Sciences paper follows a comparable structure, with Part A comprising 20 questions, of which 15 must be attempted, each worth 2 marks. Part B includes 50 questions, with 35 attempts allowed at 2 marks each. Part C contains 80 questions, from which candidates must attempt 25, each carrying 4 marks. Negative marking is set at 25% for Parts A and B, while Part C carries a higher penalty of approximately 33%.

In Mathematical Sciences, Part A has 20 questions (attempt 15) at 2 marks each, Part B includes 40 questions (attempt 25) carrying 3 marks each, and Part C consists of 60 questions (attempt 20) worth 4.75 marks each. Negative marking applies to Parts A and B at 25%, while Part C has no negative marking. In Physical Sciences, Part A contains 20 questions (attempt 15) at 2 marks each, Part B has 25 questions (attempt 20) at 3.5 marks each, and Part C includes 30 questions (attempt 20), each worth 5 marks, with a 25% negative marking across all sections.

About the exam

This exam allows prospective researchers and lecturers to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor jobs at Indian universities and research institutes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSIR NET Exam 2025 To Be Held On December 18; Check Detailed Marking Scheme Here

CSIR NET Exam 2025 To Be Held On December 18; Check Detailed Marking Scheme Here

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, & Other...

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, & Other...

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 41,424 Posts Ends Soon; Check Selection...

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 41,424 Posts Ends Soon; Check Selection...

Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC To Recognize Sonam Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute Of Alternatives

Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC To Recognize Sonam Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute Of Alternatives

Anna University To Launch Digital-Discipline-Centric Life Skills Programme For Undergraduates

Anna University To Launch Digital-Discipline-Centric Life Skills Programme For Undergraduates