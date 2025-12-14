CSIR NET Exam 2025 To Be Held On December 18; Check Detailed Marking Scheme Here

CSIR NET Exam 2025 | Canva

CSIR NET Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 on December 18, 2025. Candidates can obtain the city intimation slip from CSIR's official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The slip provides applicants with information on the exam centre's location. The admit card is scheduled to be released soon.

CSIR NET Exam 2025: Marking scheme

The exam will encompass five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences, and will be computer-based, with a total score of 200 across three hours. The detailed marking scheme is:

In Chemical Sciences, Part A includes 20 questions, of which candidates must attempt 15, carrying 2 marks each. Part B has 40 questions with 35 to be attempted at 2 marks each, while Part C consists of 60 questions, with 25 attempts allowed, each carrying 4 marks. A negative marking of 25% applies across all sections. Similarly, in Life Sciences, Part A has 20 questions (attempt 15) worth 2 marks each, Part B includes 50 questions (attempt 35) at 2 marks each, and Part C features 75 questions (attempt 25), each carrying 4 marks, with a uniform 25% negative marking in all parts.

The Earth Sciences paper follows a comparable structure, with Part A comprising 20 questions, of which 15 must be attempted, each worth 2 marks. Part B includes 50 questions, with 35 attempts allowed at 2 marks each. Part C contains 80 questions, from which candidates must attempt 25, each carrying 4 marks. Negative marking is set at 25% for Parts A and B, while Part C carries a higher penalty of approximately 33%.

In Mathematical Sciences, Part A has 20 questions (attempt 15) at 2 marks each, Part B includes 40 questions (attempt 25) carrying 3 marks each, and Part C consists of 60 questions (attempt 20) worth 4.75 marks each. Negative marking applies to Parts A and B at 25%, while Part C has no negative marking. In Physical Sciences, Part A contains 20 questions (attempt 15) at 2 marks each, Part B has 25 questions (attempt 20) at 3.5 marks each, and Part C includes 30 questions (attempt 20), each worth 5 marks, with a 25% negative marking across all sections.

About the exam

This exam allows prospective researchers and lecturers to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor jobs at Indian universities and research institutes.