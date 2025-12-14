BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, & Other Details Here

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26 Notification | btsc.bihar.gov.in

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has issued an official notification for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26. Qualified applicants can apply online on the BTSC's official website at btsc.bihar.gov.in. The application process begins on December 12, 2025, and the deadline to submit the form is January 12, 2026.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details and eligibility criteria

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for Junior Engineer posts across three disciplines. A total of 2,653 vacancies are available for JE (Civil), for which candidates must hold a Diploma in Civil Engineering. Additionally, there are 86 vacancies for JE (Electrical) requiring a Diploma in Electrical Engineering, and 70 vacancies for JE (Mechanical) with a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering as the prescribed qualification.

The age range for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26 is 18–37 years. The government's policies dictate age relaxation. The cutoff date for calculating age is August 1, 2025.

Read the official notice here

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: How to apply?

To submit the form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and then click on the BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26 notification link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register by using a valid email ID and mobile number (if applying for the first time).

Step 4: Next, applicants need to fill out the online application form with details, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Application fees

Applicants registering for BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26 must submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 100. Payments can only be made online via the official portal.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The selection of applicants will take place in three stages. First, a written examination will be given, followed by document verification. Finally, those selected will be required to undertake a medical examination prior to appointment.