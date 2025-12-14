Queensland Makes First Appearance At DIDAC India 2025 Focuses On Skills And Digital Learning

Queensland, Australia, made its first appearance at DIDAC India 2025 with a delegation of skills and education technology providers, marking a step in the state’s engagement with India’s education and workforce development sector.

The delegation was led by Study Queensland under Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) and included organisations working across vocational education, digital learning, STEM education and student wellbeing. The participation reflects Queensland’s interest in India’s education market, shaped by the National Education Policy 2020, the FutureSkills agenda and the country’s growing base of digital learners.

Officials said the focus of the visit was not limited to offering products or services, but to explore partnerships and joint development aligned with India’s education reforms and skilling needs.

“India today offers a strong environment to test and develop education solutions,” said Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for South Asia at TIQ. “Queensland’s education providers bring experience across vocational training, workforce preparation, digital learning and student support.”

Companies participating in the Queensland delegation included STEM Punks, Australian Performing Arts Conservatory, eSkilled, Australasian Leadership Academy, Switch4Schools, Canterbury Technical Institute and Signet. Together, they represented a range of work spanning vocational education and training (VET), creative education, education technology and wellbeing-focused learning tools.

Organisations from Queensland met with Indian policymakers, educators and representatives of industry at the event to understand their eagerness to collaborate on various issues: industry-linked skilling, leadership development, STEM education and technology-enabled learning.

The Australasian Leadership Academy presented their work on leadership and workplace skills through the use of digital tools. The session from STEM Punks shared its applied learning programs in subjects such as robotics and design thinking. eSkilled demonstrated tools to help vocational institutions develop and scale content. Wellbeing tools designed to be used inside the classroom were demonstrated by Switch4Schools.

Officials said the discussion during DIDAC India 2025 highlighted that the shared priorities of India and Queensland revolve around employability, digital delivery, and access to skills-based education.

As engagement advances beyond preliminary discussions, Queensland is pursing partnerships that would deliver vocational training, digital modes of education delivery, and student mobility between both regions. The presence of the state at DIDAC India 2025 indicates an effort toward strengthening education links with India through collaboration rather than stand-alone market entry.