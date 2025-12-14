UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 41,424 Posts Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025 | uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the 41,424 Home Guard posts across the state is going to end soon by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The application window was opened on November 18, 2025 and will close on December 17, 2025. Before applying, applicants need to finish a One-Time Registration (OTR) on the UPPRPB portal, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive offers a total of 41,424 vacancies across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The reservation policy includes a 20% horizontal reservation for women, 5% for ex-servicemen, and 2% for dependents of freedom fighters. District-wise, Kanpur Nagar has 1,947 posts, Lucknow 1,371, and Agra 1,232, while the remaining vacancies are proportionally distributed among other districts. Applicants are required to submit a valid domicile certificate to be eligible to apply for posts in their respective districts.

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and meet the prescribed age and physical requirements.

b. Age limit: As on July 1, 2025, the age limit for General category candidates is 18 to 30 years, with relaxation for SC, ST and OBC categories as per Uttar Pradesh government norms.

c. Physical standards: It vary by category: male candidates must have a minimum height of 168 cm (160 cm for ST), while female candidates must be at least 152 cm tall (147 cm for ST). Chest measurement is applicable only for men, and women must meet the minimum weight requirement of 40 kg.

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process includes multiple stages to ensure suitable selection. Candidates will first appear for a written examination of 100 marks, based on which merit will be prepared. Those who qualify will undergo the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), including a timed running test. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The final merit list will be prepared based on overall performance, and selected candidates will be deployed as Home Guard volunteers across the state.