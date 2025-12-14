IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 | mha.gov.in

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, is due to conclude the registration window for the Multi-Tasking Staff (General) recruiting 2025 today, December 14, 2025 (11:59 PM). Aspirants are eligible to submit their applications using the official recruitment site at mha.gov.in.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The IB intends to fill 362 MTS (General) positions across 37 Subsidiary Intelligence Bureaux (SIBs) nationwide. The IB headquarters in Delhi has the most vacancies, with over a hundred positions advertised, followed by many SIBs in various states and union territories.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Selection process

A two-tier examination approach is used to select candidates for the IB MTS job. Tier I is an objective online test that assesses candidates' general awareness, numeric ability, logical reasoning, and English language proficiency.

Candidates who pass Tier I will be considered for Tier II, which is a descriptive English test meant to evaluate writing skills, clarity of expression, and language competency. Those who pass Tier II will be invited for document verification and medical testing.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official recruitment site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, aspirants need to register using their basic details and verify the mobile number and email ID.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to log in with the generated credentials and then log in.

Step 4: Now, fill out the details, choose the preferred SIB and examination cities, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the final application slip and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Candidates are required to upload and produce essential documents during the application and verification stages. These include a recent passport-size photograph, scanned signature, matriculation (Class 10) certificate as proof of age and qualification, domicile certificate, and category-specific documents such as caste or reservation certificates, if applicable.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Aspirants must be Indian citizens who have completed matriculation (Class 10) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. Aspirants must also have a valid domicile certificate from the state or union territory to which they are applying as of the application's closing date.

b. Age limit: The age limit for IB MTS 2025 is 18 to 25 years old as of December 14, 2025, with appropriate age relaxations for candidates from designated categories as per government regulations.

Read the official notification here

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The announcement states that male General, OBC, and EWS applicants must pay ₹650, while female, SC, ST, and PwBD aspirants must pay ₹550. Payments can be done using net banking, UPI, debit or credit cards, or an SBI challan.