AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Last Date Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment | afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the online application deadline for the AFCAT 01/2026. Those interested may apply through the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT.

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Important dates

1. Online application process: November 17, 2025

2. Last date to submit the application: December 19, 2025

3. The AFCAT 01/2026 written examination: January 31, 2026

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Vacancy details

This recruitment intends to fill 340 flying and ground duty positions (technical and non-technical branches). The recruiting drive is available to both male and female applicants seeking to join the IAF as commissioned officers.

This notification also includes NCC Special admission, which allows applicants from the National Cadet Corps to apply under a different admission procedure.

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Those applying for technical positions must hold a B.Tech degree, whilst non-technical positions need a graduate degree in the relevant discipline. For most branches, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 24, with some categories extending the age limit to 26.

The calculation of age is based on January 1, 2027. Age relaxation is allowed under federal regulations.

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link and fill out the application form with the correct details.

Step 3: Next, upload scanned copies of the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Selection process

The selection process for AFCAT 01/2026 comprises multiple stages designed to assess candidates comprehensively. Applicants must first qualify the written AFCAT examination, after which shortlisted candidates will appear for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview. Those who clear the SSB will undergo document verification, followed by a medical examination to determine final eligibility for induction.

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Application fees

Aspirants must pay the Rs. 550 application fee, applicable to all categories, and complete the online submission process on the official portal.