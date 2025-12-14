 AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Last Date Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Last Date Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Last Date Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

IAF has extended the AFCAT 01/2026 application deadline to December 19, 2025. The recruitment aims to fill 340 flying and ground duty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at afcat.cdac.in. The written exam will be held on January 31, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment | afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the online application deadline for the AFCAT 01/2026. Those interested may apply through the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT.

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Important dates

1. Online application process: November 17, 2025

2. Last date to submit the application: December 19, 2025

FPJ Shorts
AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Last Date Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Last Date Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Thane: Traffic Advisory Issued Due To Kharegaon Underpass Construction On Mumbai–Nashik Highway | Know Alternate Routes, Dates, Timings Here
Thane: Traffic Advisory Issued Due To Kharegaon Underpass Construction On Mumbai–Nashik Highway | Know Alternate Routes, Dates, Timings Here
New Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules Notified, Big Push For Investment & Ease Of Doing Business
New Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules Notified, Big Push For Investment & Ease Of Doing Business
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club

3. The AFCAT 01/2026 written examination: January 31, 2026

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Vacancy details

This recruitment intends to fill 340 flying and ground duty positions (technical and non-technical branches). The recruiting drive is available to both male and female applicants seeking to join the IAF as commissioned officers.

This notification also includes NCC Special admission, which allows applicants from the National Cadet Corps to apply under a different admission procedure.

Read Also
Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical...
article-image

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Those applying for technical positions must hold a B.Tech degree, whilst non-technical positions need a graduate degree in the relevant discipline. For most branches, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 24, with some categories extending the age limit to 26.

The calculation of age is based on January 1, 2027. Age relaxation is allowed under federal regulations.

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link and fill out the application form with the correct details.

Step 3: Next, upload scanned copies of the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Selection process

The selection process for AFCAT 01/2026 comprises multiple stages designed to assess candidates comprehensively. Applicants must first qualify the written AFCAT examination, after which shortlisted candidates will appear for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview. Those who clear the SSB will undergo document verification, followed by a medical examination to determine final eligibility for induction.

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Application fees

Aspirants must pay the Rs. 550 application fee, applicable to all categories, and complete the online submission process on the official portal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Last Date Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment: Last Date Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical...

Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical...

Brown University Shooting: Suspect At Large As Campus Remains Locked Down

Brown University Shooting: Suspect At Large As Campus Remains Locked Down

Brown University Shooting: Terrified Students Shelter In Library After Deadly Campus Attack; Video...

Brown University Shooting: Terrified Students Shelter In Library After Deadly Campus Attack; Video...

Brown University Shooting During Exams Leaves 2 Dead, 8 Critically Injured; President Trump Says...

Brown University Shooting During Exams Leaves 2 Dead, 8 Critically Injured; President Trump Says...