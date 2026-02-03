IISER Recruitment 2026: Notification For 14 Non-Teaching Posts Out; Check Details Here

IISER Recruitment 2026 | Canva

IISER Recruitment 2026: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Berhampur has released an official notification for the 14 non-teaching positions. As per the official notification (Advt. No. NT-01/2025), which was released earlier, the online registration would begin on January 31, 2026 and end on March 2, 2026. However, the institute's employment portal currently indicates that the submission of online applications has been postponed, with a new start date to be announced.

Once the registration window opens, applicants can apply on the official website of IISER at iiserbpr.ac.in.

IISER Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

IISER Berhampur has issued a notification for the recruitment of 14 non-teaching positions, including Deputy Registrar, Private Secretary, Junior Assistant, Technical Officer, Junior Engineer, Medical Officer, Nurse, and Junior Library Superintendent.

IISER Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the schedule, the notification was released on December 31, 2025. The start date for online registration has been postponed, and the revised date will be announced soon. The last date to submit the application form has yet to be announced by the authorities.

IISER Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications range from a bachelor's degree to a master's degree or a professional degree, such as an MBBS in the medical sector. Some positions demand additional administrative, technical, or laboratory knowledge.

Age limits vary by post, ranging from 30 to 56 years old, with government-mandated exceptions for designated categories.

IISER Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Application costs vary by category, with general and OBC candidates paying ₹500 per post.

IISER Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Depending on the position, candidates will be chosen based on their qualifications, experience, written examinations, skill tests, or interviews. Those who are shortlisted will be invited for further evaluation in accordance with the institute's guidelines.