BSNL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 120 Senior Executive Trainee Posts Out At bsnl.co.in; Check Selection Process Here

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has issued a notification for the Senior Executive Trainee (SET) Recruitment 2026. As per the notice, the online application procedure will commence on February 5, 2026. Candidates can submit the form on the official website of BSNL at bsnl.co.in.

This recruitment provides an opportunity to join a Government of India public sector company in executive roles with fixed remuneration and career advancement.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

BSNL has advertised a total of 120 positions. There are 95 Telecom positions and 25 Finance posts. The official notification contains reservation details broken down by category.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

Aspirants who are selected will be offered the E-3 IDA pay bracket of Rs. 24,900 to Rs. 50,500. During the training or probation term, the salary and other allowances will be paid in accordance with BSNL guidelines.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The notification for the recruitment was released on January 29, 2026. The online application process will begin on February 5, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until March 7, 2026. A correction window will be available from March 8 to March 15, 2026. The computer-based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled to be held on March 29, 2026.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Students pursuing the Telecom stream should preferably have a full-time BE or BTech degree with at least 60% marks. The degree must be in electronics, telecommunications, computer science, information technology, electrical engineering, or a similar discipline. In the Finance program, students must be a qualified CA or CMA. The age limit is 21 to 30 years. Age relaxation will be offered to reserved categories in accordance with government regulations.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

For General applicants, the minimum qualifying marks in Part I (Common) and Part II (Core) will be 40% in each, with an aggregate minimum qualifying mark of 50% in both Part I and Part II. For SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, and EWS applicants, the qualifying marks will be relaxed, with the minimum qualifying marks in each part being 35% and the aggregate minimum qualifying marks in both parts combined being 45%.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a computer-based test (CBT) followed by document verification. The official notification includes a full exam schedule and syllabus.