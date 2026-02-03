IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation

IIT Mandi | File

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, one of India’s leading IITs, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), successfully organised a one-day workshop on Armament Research and Development at its North Campus. The workshop brought together senior scientists from multiple DRDO laboratories, including the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), and the Defence Institute of High-Altitude Research (DIHAR), along with faculty members from IIT Mandi to explore collaborative opportunities in advanced defence technologies. Additionally, an MoU was signed between IIT Mandi and the Defence Institute of High-Altitude Research (DIHAR) for joint research and training of manpower.

The inaugural session featured addresses by Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi; Dr. Prateek Kishore, Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering), DRDO; and Dr. A. P. Dash, Director, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune. The speakers highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between academia and defence research organisations to advance indigenous technologies and self-reliance.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Shyam Masakapalli, Dean (SRIC), IIT Mandi, who highlighted the significant research accomplishments of IIT Mandi faculty through DRDO-funded projects over the years. Dr. Ashish Jauhari, Coordinator, Armament Research Board (ARMREB), DRDO Headquarters, introduced ARMREB and outlined its mission to harness academic talent and nurture research in armament technologies.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, "At IIT Mandi, we are dedicated to advancing indigenous research in critical defence technologies. Our partnership with DRDO ensures that academic innovation translates into practical solutions, strengthening India’s self-reliance and fostering technological leadership."

Dr. Prateek Kishore, Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering), DRDO, said, "Academic institutions such as IIT Mandi play a vital role in advancing defence research by contributing scientific depth and innovation. Such collaborations are essential for building robust, indigenous capabilities in armament technologies."

Following the inaugural session, the workshop transitioned into technical discussions featuring presentations by ARMREB panel coordinators across key domains of armament research. These included Armament Design Mechanism and Ballistics, Materials for Armament Applications, Armament Sensors and Electronics, Combustion Detonics and Shockwaves, Safety, Test and Evaluation, and High Energy Materials. Each session was followed by interactive discussions, reflecting the spirit of academic–scientific exchange.

The workshop underscores IIT Mandi’s commitment to fostering a vibrant academic–defence research ecosystem, advancing indigenous technologies, and contributing to India’s vision of self-reliance in cutting-edge defence innovation.