NABARD Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Here's How To Apply

NABARD Recruitment 2026 | ibpsreg.ibps.in/nabhindec25/

NABARD Recruitment 2026: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will end the applications for the Development Assistant 2026 positions today, February 3, 2026. Interested candidates must submit their applications online by visiting the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org/index.html. A total of 162 positions are open, including Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi).

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The online application process for the recruitment began on January 17, 2026, and candidates were able to submit their applications until February 3, 2026. The Phase I preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 21, 2026, followed by the Phase II main examination, which will take place on April 12, 2026.

NABARD Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, applicants should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org/index.html.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Here' link, available under 'Recruitment to the post of Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) in Group B - 2026.'

Read Also TGPSC Makes OTR Update Mandatory Ahead Of Upcoming Recruitments; Check Details Here

Step 3: After this, finish the form, upload the needed documents, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2026

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The recruitment procedure will be divided into two phases: preliminary and main examinations.

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should be 21 to 35 years old as of January 1, 2026. A bachelor's degree in any field from an accredited university is required. Basic familiarity with computers is also required. According to government laws, age relaxation applies to designated categories. Aspirants must meet all eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Fees for General, OBC, and EWS applicants are ₹550, while SC, ST, and PwBD applicants must pay ₹100.