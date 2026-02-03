TGPSC Makes OTR Update Mandatory Ahead Of Upcoming Recruitments; Check Details Here

TGPSC Makes OTR Update Mandatory Ahead Of Upcoming Recruitments | tgpsc.gov.in

TGPSC Recruitment: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has requested that all registered applicants update and validate their One Time Registration (OTR) information before applying for upcoming recruitment announcements. The Commission stated that only candidates who have completed the OTR updating process would be eligible to apply for future positions. The previous deadline has been extended till February 25, 2026.

The update window started on January 19, 2026. It was originally slated to shut on February 9, 2026. Those who don't modify and validate their information will be unable to submit applications for future TGPSC recruitments.

Why was this decision taken?

The move follows revisions in the Scheduled Castes categorisation and frequent requests from candidates to amend personal and educational information. TGPSC has said that OTR data will be used as the primary record throughout the recruitment procedure.

How to finish the process?

To finish the process, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TGPSC at tgpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, candidates need to log in using their credentials.

Step 3: After this, read all the details and then applicants need to confirm and submit the amended information before the deadline.

Note: To avoid last-minute technological challenges, TGPSC advises applicants to finish the procedures as soon as possible. The Commission stated that no more requests will be heard after the deadline.

What should be checked and uploaded?

Applicants must validate their personal information, including name, date of birth, gender, and address. They should also update educational qualifications and category information as necessary. Relevant certificates and a current colour passport-size photograph must be submitted.

Note: TGPSC has emphasised that each candidate may only have one OTR. Multiple registrations are not permitted.

What can be edited?

The majority of the OTR form's fields are not editable. Only some areas, such as extra credentials, correspondence address, EWS status, Non-Creamy Layer information, mobile number, and email ID, can be changed. All other entries will be locked.