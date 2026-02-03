BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 | bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the provisional exam calendar 2026 on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. This annual calendar provides preliminary dates for various significant competitive tests and recruitment phases that will take place throughout 2026. Through this, aspirants can prepare their study timetable.

The calendar includes multi-stage recruitments such as the Integrated Combined Competitive Exams (CCE), which include the 71st and 72nd cycles, as well as clerical and departmental positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO), as well as District Sports Officer and Project Manager roles.

BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: How To Check?

To check the BPSC tentative exam calendar 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Exam Calendar section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, the BPSC tentative exam calendar 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, click on the “Click to Download” link and then click on the download icon.

Step 5: Now, the exam calendar will be downloaded in PDF format and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Candidates should keep in mind that the dates in the BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 are subject to change based on official notifications.

BPSC 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

According to the schedule, the 71st CCE Mains is set for April 25-30, 2026. The 72nd CCE Prelims are scheduled for July 26, 2026. On the other hand, several recruitments, including Assistant Environmental Scientist, District Sports Officer, Stenographer, and Assistant Conservator of Forests, have set written exam dates for 2026.

About the BPSC Exam

The BPSC exam recruits candidates for the Bihar state civil services through preliminary, mains examinations, and interviews conducted by the BPSC.