 BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the tentative exam calendar 2026 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The calendar outlines provisional dates for major recruitments, including 71st and 72nd CCE, LDC, ASO, and other posts, helping aspirants plan their preparation. Dates are subject to change.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 | bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the provisional exam calendar 2026 on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. This annual calendar provides preliminary dates for various significant competitive tests and recruitment phases that will take place throughout 2026. Through this, aspirants can prepare their study timetable.

The calendar includes multi-stage recruitments such as the Integrated Combined Competitive Exams (CCE), which include the 71st and 72nd cycles, as well as clerical and departmental positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO), as well as District Sports Officer and Project Manager roles.

BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: How To Check?

To check the BPSC tentative exam calendar 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

FPJ Shorts
AWL Agri Business Q3 Net Profit Rises 10% QoQ To ₹269 Crore, Revenue Climbs 5.7% To ₹18,603 Crore
AWL Agri Business Q3 Net Profit Rises 10% QoQ To ₹269 Crore, Revenue Climbs 5.7% To ₹18,603 Crore
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50
About Anurag Thakur's Viral Louis Vuitton Belt From Lok Sabha: Does It Cost ₹1 Lakh?
About Anurag Thakur's Viral Louis Vuitton Belt From Lok Sabha: Does It Cost ₹1 Lakh?
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Exam Calendar section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, the BPSC tentative exam calendar 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, click on the “Click to Download” link and then click on the download icon.

Step 5: Now, the exam calendar will be downloaded in PDF format and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the BPSC tentative exam dates 2026

Note: Candidates should keep in mind that the dates in the BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 are subject to change based on official notifications.

BPSC 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

According to the schedule, the 71st CCE Mains is set for April 25-30, 2026. The 72nd CCE Prelims are scheduled for July 26, 2026. On the other hand, several recruitments, including Assistant Environmental Scientist, District Sports Officer, Stenographer, and Assistant Conservator of Forests, have set written exam dates for 2026.

About the BPSC Exam

The BPSC exam recruits candidates for the Bihar state civil services through preliminary, mains examinations, and interviews conducted by the BPSC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
CBSE Revises CTET February 2026 Schedule; Exam To Be Held On February 7 And 8
CBSE Revises CTET February 2026 Schedule; Exam To Be Held On February 7 And 8
Delhi HC To Hear UPSC Plea Today Challenging CAT Order On DGP Appointment In West Bengal
Delhi HC To Hear UPSC Plea Today Challenging CAT Order On DGP Appointment In West Bengal
Haryana: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From 14th Floor Of Building In Gurugram, Probe On
Haryana: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From 14th Floor Of Building In Gurugram, Probe On