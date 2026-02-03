PM Modi Invites Students, Parents & Teachers To Watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 On February 6; When And Where To Watch The Special Episode

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited students (Exam Warriors), parents and teachers to watch the special Pariksha Pe Charcha episode on February 6, 2026. This initiative was conducted to discuss exam-related problems, life skills, stress management and other related concerns.

As the Parikshas are approaching, #ParikshaPeCharcha is back too!



This time, the Charcha happened with #ExamWarriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and at 7, LKM in Delhi. As always, it is refreshing to interact with my young friends and discuss stress free exams… pic.twitter.com/HOEmDZIR7B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2026

The Pariksha Pe Charcha this time was conducted in Delhi, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Dev Mogra in Gujarat, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Guwahati in Assam.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Where to watch

The 9th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be live at 10am on the official YouTube channel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, the telecast can also be viewed on DD News.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Statistics of Participants

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Edition witnessed an overwhelming response with over 4 crore students registering for the programme. Aditionally over 24 lakh teachers and 6 lakh parents also participated in this charcha.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Themes for PPC 2026

Make Exams a Celebration

Save the Environment

Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters

Clean India

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Benefits offered to PPC 2026 Participants

PPC 2026 Student Participants will get a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly. Additionally, students will receive a special PPC kit and a certificate signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an initiative conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring students, parents, teachers, and society together and create an environment where each student’s individuality is encouraged and fully allowed to be expressed.

The 8th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 set a Guinness World Record for “Registering the Most People on a Citizen Engagement Platform in One Month”. The 2025 Edition had a participation of about 3.53 crore individuals.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, through his social media platform X (formarly twitter), has invited exam warriors(students), parents and teachers to join in this nationwide programme to create a stress-free environment for students.