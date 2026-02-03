 'Critical Time For Students': Mumbaikars Raise Concerns About Frequent Delays On Virar-Churchgate Line As HSC Exam Nears
Mumbai

As Mumbai prepares for the HSC exams starting February 10, delays on Western Railway local trains have triggered concern among commuters. Several passengers reported daily delays of up to 20 minutes and unsafe overcrowding on the Virar–Churchgate stretch, calling on authorities to prioritise punctual services during peak exam timings.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
'Critical Time For Students': Mumbaikars Raise Concerns About Frequent Delays On Virar-Churchgate Line As HSC Exam Nears | Representational Image

Mumbai: With the exam season set to begin in Mumbai, delays in local train services on the Western line have sparked concern among daily commuters, especially as students are set to appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations soon. A user urged the railway to 'prioritise suburban services, especially during exam hours.'

A user, named Nitin Jadhav, on X raised concerns over frequent delays and wrote, "Mumbai local trains on the Western line are running significantly late. This is a critical time for HSC students appearing for practicals and upcoming board exams (from Feb 10). Requesting authorities to prioritise suburban services during exam hours."

article-image

HSC Exam Schedule

According to the schedule released, HSC or Class 12 examinations will begin on February 10, 2026, and end on March 11, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift will be from 11 am to 2 pm, and the afternoon shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

article-image

Several Commuters Complain Raise Concerns About Overcrowding and Delays

Not just this, frequently several commuters have complained about the frequent delay in trains. A user named Prarthana Shinde also complained about routine delays and severe overcrowding on the Virar–Churchgate route. She said passengers face delays of 10 to 20 minutes on a daily basis.

"If the crowd can’t be managed, at least ensure trains run on time. This is unsafe and unacceptable," the user added.

Speaking of today, several users on M-Indicator shared news that multiple trains have been delayed since this morning on both slow and fast services on the Western Line. Some users also added that this has become an everyday occurrence.

Last month, Western Railway passengers faced major disruption as several local train services were cancelled due to technical maintenance work at the Kandivali car shed and speed restrictions between Kandivali and Malad. The disruption coincided with the completion of Phase One of the Mumbai Central–Borivali sixth line project.

