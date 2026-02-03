 Union Budget Allocates ₹1.70 Lakh Crore To Expand Mumbai & MMR's Rail Connectivity
Mumbai’s rail network will see major upgrades as the Budget 2026–27 allocates ₹1.70 lakh crore for projects linked to the city. Plans include nod to procuring 238 AC local trains, quadrupling the Virar–Dahanu line, Panvel–Karjat corridor and the Airoli–Kalwa elevated rail line.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Union Railway Budget for 2026–27 has approved an allocation of Rs 23,926 crore for Maharashtra and the rail corridors connected to the state, according to a post on X by Western Railway.

The funding aims to strengthen suburban, intercity and high-speed rail infrastructure, with a focus on capacity expansion, modernisation and passenger safety.

The budget allocation covers five major areas: upgradation of the Mumbai local train network, high-speed rail projects, station redevelopment, track expansion and doubling of the Mumbai–Goa rail route.

As part of the infrastructure push, the budget provides for the quadrupling of the Virar–Dahanu track, a key suburban corridor catering to long-distance commuters on the Western Railway.

On the Central Railway, the Panvel–Karjat corridor has been included, aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity between Mumbai and its extended suburban regions. The plan also includes the construction of the Airoli–Kalwa elevated double rail line, a critical project intended to decongest existing routes between Navi Mumbai and Thane.

The allocation further provides for the introduction of 238 air-conditioned local trains with 12-coach formations, along with the implementation of Train Management Control systems on both Western and Central Railway lines, enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

In addition to suburban rail upgrades, the budget outlines measures to improve freight and port connectivity.

The Vadhavan Port, currently under development near Mumbai, will be connected to the city’s rail network through a separate railway line, with plans to link it to the rest of the country via a Dedicated Freight Corridor, a move expected to strengthen logistics and port-led growth.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
On the long-distance front, the doubling of the Konkan Railway line on the Mumbai–Goa route has received a boost, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared and submitted for approval.

Once cleared, the project is expected to increase train frequency and ease travel along the coastal corridor.

High-speed rail projects have also been given momentum, with an allocation of Rs 6,103 crore towards the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project. The budget additionally includes approvals for new high-speed rail corridors, including Mumbai–Pune and Pune–Hyderabad.

