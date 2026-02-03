 Mumbai: Gangster Hussain Ustara's Daughter Sanober Shaikh Files Suit Against Shahid Kapoor's Film 'O' Romeo' Over Unauthorized Biopic Allegations
Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late gangster Hussain Shaikh, has filed a suit in Mumbai court seeking to stop the release of the film 'O’ Romeo', alleging it is an unauthorized biopic that falsely portrays her father. The film’s producer and director deny the claims, stating it features fictional characters and is not based on Hussain Shaikh’s life.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Kapoor | Instagram

Mumbai: Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late gangster Hussain Shaikh alias Hussain Ustara, has filed a suit in the Mumbai City Civil Court at Kalaghoda against the makers of the upcoming film O’ Romeo, alleging that it is an unauthorized biopic based on her father’s life.

The plaintiff approached the court on Monday, seeking an injunction to prevent the release of the film, scheduled for February 13. The suit names producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj, and author Hussain Zaidi as defendants. Sanober claims the movie portrays her father as a gangster and presents a false depiction of his life.

She argues that such a portrayal will have serious negative implications for her family members, causing irreparable harm to her and her children, who deserve to live in peace and a positive environment. However, both the producer and director have denied these allegations in their responses to the legal notice sent by Sanober’s lawyer prior to the suit.

They maintain that O' Romeo features fictional characters and circumstances, and is not based on the life of Hussain Shaikh.

