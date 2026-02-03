'Scam Kar Diya': Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Leaves Netizens DISAPPOINTED, Fans Say Makers Showed Part 1 End Credits

Photo Via YouTube

On Tuesday, February 3, actor Ranveer Singh unveiled the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to his 2025 hit film. The 47-second teaser offers a glimpse into an intense new chapter of Hamza Ali Mazari's dangerous undercover journey in Pakistan, showing his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza, who now rules Lyari.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Unveiled

The teaser offers glimpses of Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal of the ISI, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam of the Lyari Task Force, Sindh Police, and R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the IB, a character based on Ajit Doval. However, soon after its release, netizens expressed disappointment, claiming the teaser showed nothing new and merely reused Part 1's end credits, which were already featured in Dhurandhar.

Check out Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser:

Netizens React

A user commented, "This is same clip which is shown in movie." Another wrote, "Yaar yeh toh movie ki end waali mid credit utha ke dikha di in hone."

While a third user said, "Scam kar diya..." Another comment read, "Was expecting new footage for the teaser, not one we already saw at the end of 1st part."

"Oye choona laga diya choona, ye to movie ke last wala hi teaser dikha diya," another user wrote.

While some praised Aditya Dhar for not revealing everything in the teaser, keeping fans eager for the big-screen experience.

About Dhurandhar 2

The film is slated for a March 19, 2026, theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, clashing with Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic.

Along with Ranveer, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, reprising their roles from the first part.