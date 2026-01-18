 Here's Why Ram Gopal Varma Feels Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 Will Be The 'Biggest Multi-Starrer In History Of Cinema'
Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Ram Gopal Varma | File photo

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, after a series of praiseworthy posts for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, has now stated that the film's sequel will be the "biggest multi-starrer ever in the history of cinema." Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit the big screens in March 2026.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Varma shared that the massive scale of Dhurandhar 2 stems not from the number of actors involved, but from the impact their characters made in the first film. According to the filmmaker, every character introduced in Dhurandhar has since grown in the audience’s imagination, elevating their on-screen presence to that of “giant superstars.”

article-image

Varma wrote that while some roles in the first part may have appeared small or big at the time, the audience’s response has transformed them all into major forces.

"Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema, because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about," the Rangeela director wrote.

He added, "In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever."

The filmmaker’s post gained traction online, with fans and film enthusiasts debating his claim and sharing their excitement for the sequel. Many echoed Varma’s sentiment, pointing out how strong character-driven storytelling can often create stars beyond traditional box-office metrics.

Dhurandhar, which hit theatres over a month ago, continues to put up a steady performance at the box office. Meanwhile, anticipation is already building for its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is slated for release on March 19, 2026, and is being keenly awaited by audiences.

