Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: 'Will Smoking In Slow Motion Still...', Ram Gopal Varma Excited For 'Dhuroxic' Clash

Yash starrer Toxic and Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2, are undoubtedly the two most-awaited films of the year. Both movies are set to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026, on the Eid holiday. Interestingly, Toxic and Dhurandhar 2, both will be getting a pan-India release. While everyone is eaiting to see which film will win the box office race, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma surely seems to be excited about the clash.

On Tuesday, RGV took to X (Twitter) to share his views on Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic clash, and he named it as Dhuroxic. The filmmaker wrote, "#Dhuroxic on March 19th will be the ultimate clash between ultra realistic cinema and ultra unrealistic cinema D is built on cause, leading to effect and consequence. It reveals that violence has moral, psychological, and political foundations. The Characters act because they must, not because they will look cool. Believes the audience is intelligent whereas (sic)."

. #Dhuroxic on March 19th will be the ultimate clash between ultra realistic cinema and ultra unrealistic cinema

D is built on cause , leading to effect and consequence.

It reveals that violence has moral, psychological, and political foundations.

The Characters act because they… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 13, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma Compares Toxic & Dhurandhar 2

He further wrote some points comparing Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. The filmmaker wrote that in Toxic, 'style precedes logic', and Dhurandhar 2 'respects grim reality'.

RGCV further wrote, "Will the @AdityaDharFilms #Dhurandhar audience go back to still root for the same dark hero walking in slow motion? Will Smoking in slow motion still equal depth of character? Will Violence be still fine just for the sake of spectacle? Watching #Dhuroxic side by side on march 19 th will be like being inside a war zone versus next to a fashion shoot. One is cinema that cuts into flesh. The other is cinema that poses for the camera (sic)."

"#Dhuroxic can be a defining moment in cinema where the audience stop becoming devotees , and scoff at bulletproof masculinity proving that they no longer want gods , but only relatable humans OR IT CAN BE VICE VERSA..THAT ONLY GOD and AUDIENCE WILL KNOW Let’s find out on MARCH 19 th the #Dhuroxic JUDGEMENT DAY (sic)," the filmmaker concluded.

Toxic Controversy

Meanwhile, Toxic has landed in controversy, as the Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to the CBFC seeking appropriate action against the teaser.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

It has been more than a month since Dhurandhar was released, but the film is still collecting well at the box office. Till now, the movie has minted Rs. 808 crore.