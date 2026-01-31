Dhurandhar OTT Release: 'Completely F**king Film's Soul'; Netizens Upset With Colour Grading Of Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Starrer On Netflix

After creating a storm at the box office, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar has now premiered on Netflix. The audience was very excited to watch the film on the digital platform. However, it looks like the OTT release has disappointed fans. While there was already chatter about the movie being trimmed by 9 minutes, now, a few netizens have noted that there's a difference in colour grading of the film.

A netizen tweeted, "Netflix literally sucked the life out of them like what's with this color grading LIKE THE SHEER DISRESPECT TO THIS MASTERPIECE ! it deserved the richness, the depth, the theatrical glow… not this washed-out compromise. #DhurandharOnNetflix (sic)."

Another X user tweeted, "DESATURATED COLORS of Dhurandhar movie on NETFLIX colors look very desaturated on ott print, i verified both SDR and HDR. Both looks desaturated. Idk whats the possible reason (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I don’t know what the fu*k went wrong with the #DhurandharOnNetflix version, but this's not holding up. the color grading rendered here is straight-up garbage- flat, dead & completely fu*king the film’s soul. what the fu*k did you do, @NetflixIndia ? fix this shit (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dhurandhar Was Given To Netflix Without Edits Or Cuts: Report

A source told Pinkvilla that the makers of Dhurandhar submitted the film to Netflix without making any edits or cuts, and that the version, which was delivered to the streaming platform, fully complied with their mandates and requirements.

Till now, Netflix has not shared any statement about the allegations of changing the colour grading or trimming the movie by 9 minutes.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

While Dhurandhar has started streaming on OTT, it is still running in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the movie has till now collected Rs. 835.85 crore at the box office.