OTT Releases This Week: From Dhurandhar To Bridgerton Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | January 30, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa follows the story of a young man named Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman, who falls in love with the daughter of an Urdu poet. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Wonder Man is a miniseries created by Destin Daniel Cretton. It is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The series is streaming on JioHotstar.
The Wrecking Crew is an action-comedy film that tells the story of two estranged half-brothers: a reckless cop and a disciplined Navy SEAL who decides to find out the mystery behind their father's death. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by a prominent filmmaker, Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar revolves around a courageous Indian criminal spy who goes undercover in Karachi, Pakistan. It is streaming on Netflix.
Shrinking follows the story of a therapist named Jimmy Laird, whose life is shattered when his wife passes away. Struggling with grief, he decides to make a change and starts being brutally honest. Shrinking Season 3 is streaming on Apple TV+.
Daldal centres around Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi Pednekar, a newly designated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mumbai. Tormented by remorse from her dark past, Rita embarks on a risky case pursuing a ruthless murderer. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Bridgerton series is a historical drama which is set in Regency-era London, centering on the eight tightly bonded Bridgerton siblings as they explore high society while seeking love and joy. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix.
Thanks For Reading!