Shruti Haasan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of Actress on OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 28, 2026
Shruti Haasan is a renowned actress and singer who is known for her numerous films, including Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Coolie, Luck, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and more.
The actress has turned 40 on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Take a look at some of her best films on OTT:
Ramaiya Vastavaiya was released in 2013, in which Shruti Haasan plays the role of a desi girl from Punjab. It is available on ZEE5
Luck is Shruti Haasan's debut film, in which she plays the role of Ayesha. It is available on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Gabbar Singh is a Telugu-language action film that was released in 2012. Shruti Haasan plays the role of a handicraft vendor named Bhagya Lakshmi. It is available on MX Player and Amazon Prime Video
Welcome Back is a comedy film in which the actress plays the role of Uday's (Nana Patekar) sister, Ranjana. You can watch it on ZEE5, JioCinema, and Amazon Prime Video
Srimanthudu is a Telugu-language action film in which the actress plays the role of Charuseela, who decides to use technology for the benefit of Devarakota, a remote village. It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Gabbar Is Back is an action film in which the actress portrays the role of an Advocate, Shruti. It is available to watch on JioCinema, Netflix and Apple TV+
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is another film by the actress in which she portrays the role of a teacher, Aadhya. It is available on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar
3 is a romantic psychological thriller film that narrates the story of a young girl who falls in love with Ram and gets married. But what happens when she discovers that her husband mysteriously dies? It is available on Prime Video.
The Eye is a psychological thriller film that narrates the story of a young woman named Diana who goes to the island to scatter the ashes of Felix in the sea, but what happens when she discovers the fact that she can bring the life of her lover back through the evil eye. It is available to watch on Prime Video.
