Bobby Deol : 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT Platforms

Bollywood Actor, Bobby Deol has turned 57 on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, let's take a look at some of his best films and series and where to watch them online:
Aashram is a crime drama series in which he portrays the character of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, a godman. You can watch it on MX Player.
Yamla Pagla Deewana is another film by the actor that you should add to your watchlist. In the film, Bobby Deol plays the role of a thief, Gajodhar Singh Dhillon. It is available on JioHotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and MX Player
Kanguva is a Tamil-language action film in which Bobby Deol plays the villain, Udhiran. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Animal is an action crime film in which Bobby Deol plays the role of Balbir Singh, a powerful Delhi-based industrialist. It is available on Netflix.
Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai is a romantic film in which he plays the role of a businessman, Raj Malhotra. It is available on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and YouTube.
Poster Boys is a comedy film which was released in 2017. In the film, the actor plays the role of a teacher, Vinay Kumar. It is available on YouTube.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is an action thriller film in which the actor plays the role of an unattached young man, Sahil. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
