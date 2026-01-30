 Video: Munawar Faruqui Grooves To Ex-Girlfriend Ayesha Khan's Dhurandhar Song At His Birthday Bash, Wife Mehzabeen's Reaction Goes Viral
Video: Munawar Faruqui Grooves To Ex-Girlfriend Ayesha Khan's Dhurandhar Song At His Birthday Bash, Wife Mehzabeen's Reaction Goes Viral

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Stand-up comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui turned 34 on January 28 and he recently hosted an intimate birthday party for his friends and industry colleagues in Mumbai. Several inside photos and videos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media. However, one video has caught everyone's attention in which Munawar is seen grooving to his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's Dhurandhar song Shararat.

Munawar found himself at the centre of social media chatter after the video surfaced online. The clip shows Krystle D'Souza, who also featured in the song, asking Munawar to join her on the dance floor.

article-image

Initially, Munawar appeared a bit hesitant and gestured that he didn’t know the steps. However, as soon as the hook line kicked in, he joined Krystle on the dance floor and matched her moves.

Mehzabeen Coatwala's reaction

While a section of social media users flooded the comments section of the post by tagging Ayesha's official Instagram account, others pointed out at Munawar's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala's reaction.

In the video, she is seen standing beside Munawar and enthusiastically clapping and cheering as the actor-stand up comedian performed the steps.

Other videos also gave a glimpse of the celebration. In one of the now-viral clips, Munawar is seen cutting two four-tier cakes. He also called Mehzabeen to offer her the first bite of the cake.

The bash was attended by Sonali Bendre, Orry, Sana Makbul, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Samay Raina, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, Purav Jha, Krystle, Rithviik Dhanjani, Ashi Singh, Samarth Jurel, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and others.

Sharing photos from the bash, Munawar wrote on Instagram, "Birthday post ✨🙏 har roz samaj aata hai ke pyaar, dosti aur rishte kamana kitna zaruri hai! Har saal isse aur special banane ka shukriya."

