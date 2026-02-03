 Oops Moment! Sunny Leone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Mumbai Event, Video Of Husband Daniel Weber Coming To Her Rescue Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOops Moment! Sunny Leone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Mumbai Event, Video Of Husband Daniel Weber Coming To Her Rescue Goes Viral

Oops Moment! Sunny Leone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Mumbai Event, Video Of Husband Daniel Weber Coming To Her Rescue Goes Viral

Sunny Leone looked stunning in a brown outfit featuring a plunging neckline, exuding confidence as she smiled and interacted with photographers. However, during the photo-op, the actress experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. In the viral clips, Sunny’s nipple patch was clearly visible, seemingly without her noticing it at first

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

Actress and Splitsvilla 16 host Sunny Leone grabbed attention at a Mumbai event on Sunday (February 1), but not entirely for the reasons intended. Accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber, the actress made a stylish appearance as the couple posed for the paparazzi, with several photos and videos from the evening surfacing on social media.

Sunny looked stunning in a brown outfit featuring a plunging neckline, exuding confidence as she smiled and interacted with photographers. However, during the photo-op, the actress experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. In the viral clips, Sunny’s nipple patch was clearly visible, seemingly without her noticing it at first.

Read Also
Sunny Leone On Splitsvilla X6: 'Emotions Will Be Tested, Surprises Will Come From Unexpected Places'
article-image

What caught the internet’s attention was Daniel's considerate response. Noticing the mishap, Daniel gestured towards Sunny, alerting her to the issue. The actress was then seen adjusting her outfit, handling the situation with grace and composure.

The moment, captured on camera, has since gone viral, with many social media users praising Daniel for being attentive and supportive.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop

For the event, Sunny opted for a deep brown, floor-length gown that was all about drama and sophistication. The outfit featured a plunging V-neckline with soft draping that gathered at the waist.

She styled the gown with minimal yet striking accessories - delicate layered necklaces that accentuate the neckline, statement drop earrings, and rings that added a touch of glamour without overpowering the look. She styled her hair in a chic updo with a loose, curled tendril framing her face.

Sunny Leone, who remains a popular face in films, reality television, and digital platforms, often makes headlines for her fashion choices and public appearances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently seen as a host in Splitsvilla 16 along with Karan Kundrra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces...
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces...
Only Indian Influencer At Grammys 2026! Sakshi Sindwani Creates History In Custom Manish Malhotra
Only Indian Influencer At Grammys 2026! Sakshi Sindwani Creates History In Custom Manish Malhotra
'Where Is Rehman Dakait?': Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Shows No Glimpse Of Akshaye Khanna,...
'Where Is Rehman Dakait?': Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Shows No Glimpse Of Akshaye Khanna,...
'Life's Been Cruel To Me Lately': Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On Mother Mona Shourie's Birth...
'Life's Been Cruel To Me Lately': Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On Mother Mona Shourie's Birth...
Oops Moment! Sunny Leone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Mumbai Event, Video Of Husband Daniel Weber...
Oops Moment! Sunny Leone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Mumbai Event, Video Of Husband Daniel Weber...