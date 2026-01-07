Sunny Leone On Splitsvilla X6: 'Emotions Will Be Tested, Surprises Will Come From Unexpected Places'

MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla is set to return with its 16th season, titled MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa. The new season will premiere on January 9 and, for the first time, will air thrice a week - every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm - on MTV India and JioHotstar.

Sunny Leone will return as the host of the show, marking a decade-long association with Splitsvilla, while actor Karan Kundrra will join her as the co-host this season. The upcoming edition will also feature Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed as the show’s “mischief makers,” who are expected to influence contestants’ decisions and add twists to the game.

Speaking about the launch, Sunny said, “Splitsvilla has always been very close to my heart because it reflects how love, relationships and choices keep evolving with every generation. This season, with the ‘Pyaar ya Paisa’ twist, the stakes are higher than ever - emotions will be tested, bonds will be challenged and surprises will come from unexpected places. I’m excited to take this journey once again and for audiences to witness it from January 9.”

Co-host Karan described his return to MTV as a homecoming. “Coming back to MTV after six years feels special, and Splitsvilla has always been one of the channel’s most iconic shows. Hosting alongside Sunny Leone, who knows the format so well, is exciting. What intrigues me most is how contestants deal with love when money becomes part of the equation. With Nia and Uorfi adding their own twists, and the show airing three times a week, viewers can expect plenty of drama,” he said.

What can audience expect from Splitsvilla X6

Set against the coastal backdrop of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, MTV Splitsvilla X6 will see 32 contestants compete for love and money under the central theme of ‘Pyaar Ya Paisa’.

This season introduces a new format, dividing participants into two groups - the Pyaar Villa and the Paisa Villa - where emotional connections and financial temptations will shape the course of the competition. The storyline will also pick up from where former contestants Digvijay and Kashish left off in the previous season.