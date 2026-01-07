Splitsvilla Season 16 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra-Hosted Reality Show Online?

Splitsvilla Season 16 | JioHotstar

MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most popular reality shows, which is gearing up for its much-anticipated return with Season 16. The show is based on themes of finding love, compatibility, and navigating relationships. Splitsvilla Season 15 aired on March 30, 2024. In the last season, Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi became the winners of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about Splitsvilla Season 16, including its release date, time on OTT, and more details about the dating show.

About Splitsvilla 16- OTT streaming details

Set against the coastal backdrop of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, MTV Splitsvilla X6 will see 32 contestants compete for love and money under the central theme of ‘Pyaar Ya Paisa’. This season introduces a new format, dividing participants into two groups - the Pyaar Villa and the Paisa Villa - where emotional connections and financial temptations will shape the course of the competition.

MTVSplitsvilla shared the teaser of the show featuring Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, and captioned, "Iss season ek hi dilemma- Pyaar ya Paisa? Dil kahega 'jump in' aur dimaag kahega 'cash in'💰."

"Are you ready for MTV Splitsvilla X6?💕🫶🏻@instaxindia presents MTV Splitsvilla X6 co-powered by @sofyclubindia, @newme.asia and @envyfrench. Starts January 9, Fri, Sat & Sun on JioHotstar and at 7PM on MTV." The upcoming season of the reality show is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from January 9, 2026. The show will be airing every week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

What is Splitsvilla all about?

MTV Splitsvilla is an Indian reality show centered around dating, featuring a group of single young men and women cohabiting in a villa, competing in different challenges to discover love and achieve the title of the ultimate couple. The series depicts their life in an opulent villa filled with comfort, but the twist is that they must face emotional, physical, and various other challenges to continue in the competition. The shoe highlights relationship dynamics such as love triangles, jealousy, and betrayal.

Splitsvilla 16 contestants list so far

So far, MTV has not released the official list of who is entering Splitsvilla Season 16. But, it is claimed that Kushal Tanwar, Niharika Tiwari, and Shubhangi Jaiswal are the confirmed contestants of the show. Reports also suggest the participation of Yogesh Rawat, Himanshu Arora, Simran Behl, Devanshi Doshi, and Anushka Ghosh in the show.