Splitsvilla Season 16: 32 Contestants to Enter Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show? Here's Full List of Rumoured Participants

Splitsvilla Season 16 | Instagram

Splitsvilla Season 16 is all set to premiere on January 9, 2025. With the premiere being around the corner, many wonder who will be entering the show. There are a few names that people believe that might enter Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone hosted show. Let us take a look at all of them:

Splitsvilla Season 16 Rumoured Contestants

So far, MTV has not released the official list of who is entering Splitsvilla Season 16. But, it is claimed that Kushal Tanwar, Niharika Tiwari and Shubhangi Jaiswal are the confirmed contestants of the show.

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Confirmed contestants who are participating in MTV Splitsvilla X6." The thread claimed that the contestants who might enter the show are- Yogesh Rawat, Akansha, Tanye de Villiers, Himanshu Arora, Ashmita Adhikari, Mohit Magotra, Ayush Sharma, Kaira Anu, Vishu Bajaj, Gauresh Gujral, Anuj Sharma, Piyush Sharma, Aarav Chugh, Simran Khan, Anjali Schmuck, Deeptanshu Saini, Anushka Gosh, and Suzzane. The user further added in the comment section that Keona Rajani is another contestant who will be joining. The user further spilled, "Gullu and asmita are the first ideal match (sic)."

It is reported that there will be a total of 32 contestants in Splitsvilla Season 16, with 16 men and 16 women. However, nothing has yet been officially announced either by the makers or the channel. Let us further wait for the announcement.

Splitsvilla Season 16 Release Date & Time

MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa is scheduled to debut on January 9, 2026, offering a brand-new romantic and dramatic season. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM IST, new episodes will air on MTV India. They can also be streamed online on JioHotstar. Sunny Leone and Karan Kundra host the season, which offers viewers high-stakes love games, surprises, and thrills.