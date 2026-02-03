The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence

The 50 |

The 50 is getting more intense with each passing day. Recently, controversy erupted over a fight between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee. After a promo showed Rajat slapping Digvijay, Splitsvilla and Roadies fame Kashish Kapoor reacted, calling such violence "illegal" and unacceptable. It seems the Lion of The 50 has taken note and decided to take action.

After Rajat and Digvijay goes against each other, Lion will take the ultimate authority. Taking the strict action against the violence in The 50 house, the Lion will announce a penalty. The Lion decided to cut down the prize money of from the overall money pot, reflecting on the show's zero-tolerance policy towards violence.

However, the exact amount by which the prize money has been reduced has not yet been revealed. Nevertheless, this decision certainly raises the stakes and sends a strong message to the contestants inside the house. The action taken by the Lion has left everyone worried about how their behaviour could directly impact their future in the game.

The 50: What Is The Prize Money?

As per The 50's promo, the fans who are playing the game will win the show and not the one who is inside the show. The promo said, "Iss game mein khelnewala nahi, dekhne wala jeetega! Welcome to The 50." As per Zee News report, the players can win up to Rs. 50 Lakh. One can go to Jio Hotstar and search for The 50, hit the follow button one one of the contestants. This way, the particular player will play and you will win the money.

What Happened Between Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee?

In a recent promo from The 50, a verbal confrontation between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee quickly escalated into physical aggression during a task. The promo showed Rajat taunting Digvijay by saying, "Pagalon ki team goshit kar do isko (Make this a matter for the team of lunatics)." This infuriated Rajat, saying these kind of disrespect is unacceptable. Their verbal clash then turned into a physical fight.