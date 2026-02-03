'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50

Elvish Yadav |

In a recent episode of The 50, Prince Narula made serious allegations against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Recalling his past clash with Elvish, Prince claimed that he received multiple threatening phone calls from gangsters because of him. He further alleged that when he went to his hometown, Gurgaon, Elvish did not show up and instead fled to Goa. Later, Sagar Thakur, popularly known as Maxtern, also spoke about his fallout with Elvish. He claimed that Elvish had transferred Rs. 1 lakh to his account before their fight and dismissed him as a "reel gangster" rather than a real one. Amid these accusations, it appears that Elvish is now taking indirect digs at the claims being made against him on The 50.

Soon after The 50 episode 2 aired, Elvish took to his X (Twitter) to take a dig at Prince and Maxtern. He wrote, "Mera Screentime match kar paara hai koi The 50 me?" indirectly calling out all the talks about him on the show. After his tweet, a user commented, "Bhai aap ki presence ki chhodo aap ka name hi kai show chala rha hai aaj kal."

Mera Screentime match kar paara hai koi The 50 me? — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) February 2, 2026

'Elvish Hyping ITV' Trends

"ELVISH HYPING ITV" is currently trending online. Even though Elvish is not inside The 50 house, but there has been much talk about him inside the house. After much talk about Elvish on the show, a fan suggested the reality star, "Ek Defamation Case mar do bhaii (sic)."

Ek Defamation Case mar do bhaii sari hawabaji gend me ghus jayegi uss baune kii 🙂. #ElvishArmy https://t.co/sUXVgRrx12 — 𝐀𝐍N𝐔 𝐘𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐕 ✨ (@anuyadav_) February 2, 2026

The hype is unreal 🔥👑

ELVISH HYPING ITV is trending stronger on X, proving Elvish Yadav’s massive fan power once again.

Even without being inside The 50, his presence is dominating the conversation 💥#ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/KDTNtvcYfk — Reality scoop (@reality_scoop_) February 2, 2026

The 50 New Episodes Release Date & Time

The 50 premiered on February 1, 2026, and new episodes are being released daily throughout its 50 day run. Viewers in India can watch the episodes live on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, where they become available every night at around 9 pm IST, giving digital audiences early access. Later, the episodes are telecast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST for the viewers who watch the show on Television.