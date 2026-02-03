 'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50

'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50

After Prince Narula and Maxtern made serious allegations against him on The 50, Elvish Yadav reacted with a sarcastic post on X, questioning if anyone could match his screen presence on the show. His indirect response has sparked online chatter, with "Elvish Hyping ITV" trending despite him not being part of the house.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Elvish Yadav |

In a recent episode of The 50, Prince Narula made serious allegations against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Recalling his past clash with Elvish, Prince claimed that he received multiple threatening phone calls from gangsters because of him. He further alleged that when he went to his hometown, Gurgaon, Elvish did not show up and instead fled to Goa. Later, Sagar Thakur, popularly known as Maxtern, also spoke about his fallout with Elvish. He claimed that Elvish had transferred Rs. 1 lakh to his account before their fight and dismissed him as a "reel gangster" rather than a real one. Amid these accusations, it appears that Elvish is now taking indirect digs at the claims being made against him on The 50.

Soon after The 50 episode 2 aired, Elvish took to his X (Twitter) to take a dig at Prince and Maxtern. He wrote, "Mera Screentime match kar paara hai koi The 50 me?" indirectly calling out all the talks about him on the show. After his tweet, a user commented, "Bhai aap ki presence ki chhodo aap ka name hi kai show chala rha hai aaj kal."

Read Also
'Violence Is Wrong': Splitsvilla Fame Kashish Kapoor Slams Rajat Dalal's 'Illegal' Act After...
article-image

'Elvish Hyping ITV' Trends

"ELVISH HYPING ITV" is currently trending online. Even though Elvish is not inside The 50 house, but there has been much talk about him inside the house. After much talk about Elvish on the show, a fan suggested the reality star, "Ek Defamation Case mar do bhaii (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
About Anurag Thakur's Viral Louis Vuitton Belt From Lok Sabha: Does It Cost ₹1 Lakh?
About Anurag Thakur's Viral Louis Vuitton Belt From Lok Sabha: Does It Cost ₹1 Lakh?
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
India-US Trade Deal: Jefferies Report Highlights, Adani Group Seen As Biggest Beneficiary
India-US Trade Deal: Jefferies Report Highlights, Adani Group Seen As Biggest Beneficiary
CBSE Revises CTET February 2026 Schedule; Exam To Be Held On February 7 And 8
CBSE Revises CTET February 2026 Schedule; Exam To Be Held On February 7 And 8

The 50 New Episodes Release Date & Time

The 50 premiered on February 1, 2026, and new episodes are being released daily throughout its 50 day run. Viewers in India can watch the episodes live on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, where they become available every night at around 9 pm IST, giving digital audiences early access. Later, the episodes are telecast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST for the viewers who watch the show on Television.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel...
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel...
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows 69% Drop On 1st Monday, Earns...
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows 69% Drop On 1st Monday, Earns...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 3: Mahadev Left Shattered Seeing Ketan Marry Narmada...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 3: Mahadev Left Shattered Seeing Ketan Marry Narmada...
Hrithik Roshan Loves Desi Food After Gym: Actor Shares His 'Indian Mishmash' Post-Workout Meal,...
Hrithik Roshan Loves Desi Food After Gym: Actor Shares His 'Indian Mishmash' Post-Workout Meal,...
'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of...
'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of...