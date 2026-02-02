'Violence Is Wrong': Splitsvilla Fame Kashish Kapoor Slams Rajat Dalal's 'Illegal' Act After Slapping Digvijay Rathee In The 50 Promo

The 50 | Colors TV

The new promo of The 50 has been released, hinting at an intense confrontation between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee. The clip shows Rajat delivering a sharp slap to Digvijay. Reacting to the incident, Kashish Kapoor condemned the act, calling Digvijay's behaviour "illegal" and urging both the audience and the channel to take a stand against such actions.

Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla 15 contestant Kashish said, "Kahi pe bhi violence is absolutely wrong." She further described the action as "illegal" and questioned how someone could not hesitate to do such a thing on national television.

Kashish added, "Digvijay particularly ke sath ye cheez teesri baar ho gaya hai." She also called out the audience, saying, "Yeh janta ki problem hai." She explained that viewers love to see conflict on screen but often overlook the consequences that others face for entertainment and drama.

She further said that while some people might criticise her for speaking out, the audience will likely not back off, leaving the channel hesitant to take action to protect TRP. When asked whether she holds the channel, Colors TV and Jio Hotstar, responsible, Kashish replied, "100% but people should speak up."

The 50 New Episodes Release Date

The new episodes of The 50 will be released every day for straight 50 days from February 1, 2026. The new episodes air at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.

Jio Hotstar releases the new promo with caption, "Rajat aur Digvijay ki fight ne poore palace mein khauf faila diya. Aap Team Rajat ho ya Team Digvijay?" In the promo, we could see Digvijay making a comment on Rajhat saying, "Pagalon ki team goshit kar do isko (Make this a matter for the team of lunatics)." This leaves Rajat infuriated saying he can not accept disrespect.