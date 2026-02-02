The 50 First Elimination Sparks Controversy: Vanshaj Singh Calls Karan Patel & Prince Narula 'Absolute Clowns', Says They 'Manipulate & Do Politics'

Vanshaj Singh | Instagram

Reality show The 50 has kicked off, and the first elimination has already taken place. After the task, the top five captains were given the responsibility to decide whom they wanted to eliminate from the reality show. Together, they decided to eliminate "outsider" Vanshaj Singh. Karan Patel claimed the reason for the elimination was Vanshaj's minimal interaction with the other contestants on the show. Calling out the eviction and the reason behind it, Vanshaj took to his Instagram story, saying, “WTF?” He then called out both Karan and Prince Narula, calling them "mandbudhi" and "absolute clowns."

Soon after the eviction, Vanshaj took to Instagram to share a meme that called Karan a "Mandbudhhi." He then mentioned the television actor in another slide and wrote, "I hope your weak old joints pain today, you deserve to be sent ot an old-age home, you have made a life time hater, i will keep reminding you my name for next 10 years, budhu budha (sic)." He continued to call out Karan, asking his fans to reach out to him for old-age benefits.

In another story, Vanshaj mentioned that he performed the task and even helped his teammates but was eliminated for the mere reason of having the least interaction with others. He then called out Karan Patel and Prince Narula as the "absolute clowns" of The 50.

In yet another story, Vanshaj took a dig at Prince, saying he "manipulates 10000s of young kids every year." He then labeled Prince as a "hypocrite," stating that he is everything he stands against. He accused the reality TV star of allegedly manipulating, playing politics, and eliminating Vanshaj simply because he did not talk to him.

After being eliminated, Vanshaj said that his mindset was to give his 100% on The 50. He claimed that interacting with people he had only seen on YouTube or television was not easy. Defending himself, Vanshaj said that he was an "outsider" on the show, as everyone else already knew each other. "I played the game fairly and that's all that matters to me," said Vanshaj. However, viewers believed that his elimination from The 50 was "unfair."

The 50 premiered on February 1, 2026, and will air consecutively for 50 days on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.