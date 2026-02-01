'I Will Break Your Bones': Karan Patel Threatens Siddharth Bhardwaj After Being 'Pushed' By Him During The 50 Challenge

The newly launched reality show, The 50, has barely begun, and it has already delivered its first controversy. The Indian adaptation of the popular French format Les Cinquante premiered on Sunday (February 1), bringing together 50 contestants under one roof and tempers flared within the very first episode.

During a challenge in the premiere episode, Karan Patel and Siddharth Bhardwaj, who were placed on opposing teams, got into a heated argument that escalated. Karan alleged that Siddharth became physical during the task, claiming he was pushed and punched on chest. This accusation triggered an explosive reaction from the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

Visibly furious, Karan was heard saying, “I will break your bones. He (Siddharth) f*****g pushed me.” The confrontation intensified as both contestants exchanged abuses mid-challenge, creating chaos on the arena floor. Siddharth, equally agitated, warned Karan, saying, “Don’t say that again.”

Siddharth remained firm in his stance and maintained that any contact during the challenge was unintentional and denied deliberately pushing Karan.

As tensions ran high, fellow contestant Prince Narula stepped in to diffuse the situation. Prince told Siddharth that he was wrong to get physical during the task and advised him to maintain restraint.

About The 50

The show is set in a grand palace-like environment and features a unique format with no fixed rules, forcing contestants to rely on strategy, alliances, and mind games to survive. The show is overseen by a mysterious authority figure known as The Lion, who controls the game from the Lion’s Den - an elevated command centre overlooking the arena.

Contestants will face a series of physical and psychological challenges to secure their safety, with one participant getting evicted after each arena game. Adding an interactive twist, the show also involves viewers, with one lucky audience member set to become a ‘lakhpati’ by the end of the season.

Towards the end of arena games, internet personality Vanshaj Singh was evicted and the remaining contestants entered the palace.