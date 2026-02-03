Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Film Online?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release | Photo Via YouTube

Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, unveiled its teaser on Tuesday., February 3. With Dhurandhar having just premiered on Netflix, netizens have been raving about Ranveer's performance as Hamza Ali Mazari. Riding high on the success of the first film, which earned over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within three weeks of its release, audience interest in the sequel has grown significantly.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release

Since the teaser was unveiled earlier today, fans have been eager to know when and where Dhurandhar 2 will release on OTT. The clip also gave a hint about where Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream after its theatrical release, unlike part one, the second part will not premiere on Netflix.

The sequel will instead land on JioHotstar.

The streaming rights for the first instalment were acquired by Netflix, with the film beginning its streaming journey on January 30. Meanwhile, the logo of JioHotstar features on the first poster of Dhurandhar 2 as well as in the end credits of the teaser, seemingly confirming its association with the sequel.

However, it remains unclear whether Netflix will also stream the film.

The release date has not been revealed yet. Given that Dhurandhar 2 has not even hit theatres, the makers are expected to share an official announcement once the dates are confirmed.

Dhurandhar 2 Story

The film chronicles undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi's (Ranveer Singh) transformation into Hamza while gradually unravelling his dark past. The teaser also offers a glimpse into a new chapter of Hamza's undercover mission in Karachi, Pakistan, where he takes over Rehman Dakait’s legacy, played by Akshaye Khanna, whom he killed in the first instalment, to emerge as the new Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Along with Ranveer Singh, actors Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and Manav Gohil, among others, will reprise their roles from the first installment.

About Dhurandhar 2

Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, releases worldwide in theatres on 19 March 2026, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2 will also be clashing with Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic at the box office.