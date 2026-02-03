'Life's Been Cruel To Me Lately': Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On Mother Mona Shourie's Birth Anniversary

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary and revealed that life has been 'cruel' to him lately. He wrote a short letter to his mother and promised that he will fight everything and rise again. Arjun also thanked her for teaching him how to face life.

Resharing a collage of throwback pictures of him and Mona, which was originally posted by a fan page on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today 💔Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok."

He added, "I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all. We will ride it out together U & I ❤️ I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son, Arjun."

Soon after he shared the post, Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Veer Pahariya, Rakul Preet Singh, Parmeet Sethi, Khushi Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Aparshakti Khurana and others flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Arjun has often been subjected to relentless, and at times disproportionate, online trolling and meme culture, which he has previously called a form of “clickbait” and unfair targeting. Much of the criticism is aimed at both his acting career and personal life.

Notably, a 2017 video capturing his “blank” expression at a Half Girlfriend press event resurfaced and went viral again in 2025, turning into a widely circulated meme.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen on the big screens in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Rakul and Bhumi Pednekar. He has not announced any of his upcoming projects yet.