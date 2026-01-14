 Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt Exist...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt Exist...'

Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt Exist...'

Malaika Arora opened up about her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, saying, "I think anger and hurt exist at a particular phase or time in your life...we all go through phases of anger and being upset, disappointed. But as time goes on…time heals all." She added that Arjun remains an important part of her life. They began dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Malaika Arora, who was earlier in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, began dating him in 2018. However, they parted ways in 2024, shocking everyone. The couple often faced trolling due to their age gap of nearly 12 years, with Malaika being older than Arjun. Years after their split, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star opened up about their breakup, admitting that she went through phases of anger, upset, and disappointment.

Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor

During a chat on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika addressed her breakup and said, "I think anger and hurt exist at a particular phase or time in your life, and I think everybody does. We are humans, we all go through phases of anger and being upset, disappointed. That’s just human nature. But as you go along, as time goes on, and the most cliched line is – time heals all."

Read Also
Malaika Arora SPOTTED With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta At Mumbai Airport, Duo Exits In Same Car Despite...
article-image

Further, Malaika said that despite their breakup, Arjun remains someone very important to her and an integral part of her life. She added that she does not really want to talk too much about her past or what her future may hold, as enough has already been written and shared, almost turning it into a media feeding ground.

FPJ Shorts
'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED Days Before Concert
'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED Days Before Concert
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More About His Concert
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More About His Concert
Cyberattack At Kyowon Group May Have Affected 9.6 Million Accounts: Authorities
Cyberattack At Kyowon Group May Have Affected 9.6 Million Accounts: Authorities
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years

She continued that her relationships have always been in the spotlight and have often made headlines. At one point, she recalled saying that her life is much more than just her personal relationships, as they were becoming too much of a centre of attention.

"Unfortunately, people forget that because it doesn’t make a headline or copy. I am at that stage of life now, where I don’t need to prove anything, but I need to do things that make me happy, and I want people to see that," added Malaika.

When Arjun Kapoor Confirmed Breakup With Malaika Arora

In 2024, Arjun confirmed breakup with Malaika at his film Singham Again promotions. When the crowd chanted Malaika’s name and asked how she was in Marathi, Arjun replied, "Nahi nahi abhi single hoon, relax karo."

Malaika Arora Work Front

The 50-year-old star recently impressed audiences with her performance in Thamma's music video Poison Baby.

She was also seen on the reality show Pitch To Get Rich, alongside Karan Johar. Malaika is also one of the judges on India's Got Talent alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED...
'Who Is Going To Refund My Flights?': Fans Express Anger As John Mayer's Mumbai Show Gets POSTPONED...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace'...
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace'...
Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt...
Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt...
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...