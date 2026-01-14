Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'I Think Hurt Exist...'

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Malaika Arora, who was earlier in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, began dating him in 2018. However, they parted ways in 2024, shocking everyone. The couple often faced trolling due to their age gap of nearly 12 years, with Malaika being older than Arjun. Years after their split, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star opened up about their breakup, admitting that she went through phases of anger, upset, and disappointment.

Malaika Arora Admits Going Through Phases Of 'Anger' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor

During a chat on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika addressed her breakup and said, "I think anger and hurt exist at a particular phase or time in your life, and I think everybody does. We are humans, we all go through phases of anger and being upset, disappointed. That’s just human nature. But as you go along, as time goes on, and the most cliched line is – time heals all."

Further, Malaika said that despite their breakup, Arjun remains someone very important to her and an integral part of her life. She added that she does not really want to talk too much about her past or what her future may hold, as enough has already been written and shared, almost turning it into a media feeding ground.

She continued that her relationships have always been in the spotlight and have often made headlines. At one point, she recalled saying that her life is much more than just her personal relationships, as they were becoming too much of a centre of attention.

"Unfortunately, people forget that because it doesn’t make a headline or copy. I am at that stage of life now, where I don’t need to prove anything, but I need to do things that make me happy, and I want people to see that," added Malaika.

When Arjun Kapoor Confirmed Breakup With Malaika Arora

In 2024, Arjun confirmed breakup with Malaika at his film Singham Again promotions. When the crowd chanted Malaika’s name and asked how she was in Marathi, Arjun replied, "Nahi nahi abhi single hoon, relax karo."

Malaika Arora Work Front

The 50-year-old star recently impressed audiences with her performance in Thamma's music video Poison Baby.

She was also seen on the reality show Pitch To Get Rich, alongside Karan Johar. Malaika is also one of the judges on India's Got Talent alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan.