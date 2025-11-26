Malaika Arora SPOTTED With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta At Mumbai Airport, Duo Exits In Same Car Despite Walking Separately—VIDEO

Looks like Malaika Arora has found new love years after her breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star had earlier sparked dating rumours with the 33-year-old diamond merchant after they were seen together at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai on October 29. They were spotted interacting multiple times during the show and even left the venue together, further fuelling speculation.

Malaika Arora Spotted With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta

Amid this, Malaika was spotted again with Harsh on Wednesday afternoon (November 26). However, the duo avoided making a joint appearance and were seen walking at a distance from each other. Malaika and Harsh exited the terminal together, but she walked ahead while Harsh followed behind in a casual outfit, his face covered with a mask as he made his way to the car.

Later, despite walking separately, when they reached the parking area where Malaika's car was parked, she got in first, and moments later, Harsh was seen hopping into the same vehicle.

As of now, Malaika has not yet reacted to dating rumours with Harsh.

About Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Relationship

Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018; however, they parted ways in 2024.

In 2024, Arjun confirmed breakup with Malaika at his film Singham Again promotions. When the crowd chanted Malaika’s name and asked how she was in Marathi, Arjun replied, "Nahi nahi abhi single hoon, relax karo."

Malaika Arora Work Front

The 50-year-old star recently impressed audiences with her performance in Thamma's music video Poison Baby.

She was seen on the reality show Pitch To Get Rich, alongside Karan Johar. Malaika is also one of the judges on India's Got Talent alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan.