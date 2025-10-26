50 Or 52? Malaika Arora Breaks Silence On Age Confusion After Netizens Claim She Turned 46 In 2019

add Bollywood star Malaika Arora recently celebrated her 50th birthday on October 23 in Goa. However, confusion erupted online after several netizens claimed that she had celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019, sparking speculation about her real age. By simple calculation, if Malaika was 46 in 2019, she should have turned 52 this year, since she was born in 1973. Days after her birthday, Malaika herself finally put all the rumours to rest and cleared the air about her real age.

Malaika Arora Breaks Silence On Age Confusion

On Sunday, October 26, Malaika shared photos from her birthday celebrations and wrote, "My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special. A special thank you to the wonderful people who helped me plan and create such a beautiful celebration @amuaroraofficial and to my friends who celebrated with me — I couldn’t have asked for more!"

Malaika, through her caption, subtly confirmed that she is indeed 50, putting an end to all the chatter and confusion surrounding her real age.

Check it out:

Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Malaika Arora

On Malaika’s birthday, her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt message on Instagram. Sharing a photo of her sitting on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower in the background from their vacation, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking…"

Reposting it on her Instagram Stories, Malaika replied with a simple "Thank you," followed by a red heart emoji.

Read Also Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits:...

On the work front, Malaika recently impressed audiences with her performance in Thamma's music video Poison Baby.

Currently, she is also seen on the reality show Pitch To Get Rich, alongside Karan Johar.