 Wholesome Moment! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Team India Players Ahead Of IND W VS BAN W ICC Women's World Cup Match In Navi Mumbai
His visit during the Women’s World Cup match served as a reminder that cricket is not only about competition but also about community, compassion, and creating a better future for children, values that resonate deeply with UNICEF’s mission and Ayushmann’s advocacy.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

UNICEF India ambassador and acclaimed actor Ayushmann Khurrana made a special appearance at the India-Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 group match held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lending his voice to UNICEF’s ongoing #PromiseToChildren campaign. His presence added a meaningful touch to the high-energy encounter, blending the spirit of sport with a message of social responsibility.

Ayushmann, known for using his platform to champion child rights and equality, interacted with the Indian team players on the sidelines. The actor’s involvement aimed to inspire audiences to pledge their support for the cause and take small yet impactful steps to ensure the well-being of children across India.

In a heartwarming moment amid the intensity of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Team India players were spotted unwinding with Jemimah Rodrigues’s adorable pet dog, Jade, during a training session. The light-hearted scenes brought smiles to fans and players alike, offering a glimpse of the team’s close-knit and cheerful atmosphere ahead of their crucial matches.

Jade, who has become somewhat of a mascot for the Indian women’s side, stole the spotlight as several players took turns to play. Videos and pictures from the training ground quickly went viral on social media, showing Jemimah tossing a ball for Jade while her teammates laughed and joined in the fun.

Moments like these have become synonymous with India’s vibrant dressing room culture, where team spirit and personal bonds often shine just as brightly as on-field performances. With morale high and smiles all around, India’s relaxed yet focused mindset could prove vital as they push forward in their World Cup campaign.

