 Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch Video

Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya made headlines at the ‘United in Triumph’ event in Mumbai by introducing his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to actor Amitabh Bachchan. Celebrating India’s World Cup-winning cricket teams, the couple arrived hand-in-hand on the red carpet, dressed elegantly, and posed for photographers, creating a stylish and widely admired moment shared enthusiastically on social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: rushiii_12/X

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya turned heads at last night’s ‘United in Triumph’ event in Mumbai, hosted by the Reliance Foundation, as he was seen introducing his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The event celebrated India’s cricketing achievements, including the Men’s, Women’s, and Blind Women’s World Cup victories, and drew a star-studded crowd of athletes, celebrities, and dignitaries.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand on the red carpet, immediately capturing photographers’ attention. Pandya, dressed in a sharp suit, and Sharma, in an elegant outfit, posed together before entering the venue. Their public display of camaraderie and stylish coordination quickly became a highlight, with fans sharing glimpses of the moment across social media.

Read Also
VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Slams 34 In One Over With 5 Sixes In Maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy Ton For Baroda...
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Takes Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma On Late Night Drive In Ahmedabad After Winning...
article-image

Inside the venue, Amitabh Bachchan mingled with the stars, and Pandya’s introduction of Sharma to the actor symbolized a warm, personal touch in an evening otherwise dominated by sporting achievements. The event, chaired by Nita Ambani, combined glamour and celebration, creating a memorable night for India’s sports and entertainment circles.

The appearance of Pandya and Sharma together, especially in the presence of a legendary figure like Bachchan, not only added star power to the gala but also became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, blending cricket, cinema, and high-profile social interactions seamlessly.

FPJ Shorts
Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch Video
Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch Video
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Israel Strikes Multiple Sites In Lebanon Ahead Of Key Hezbollah Disarmament Meeting
Israel Strikes Multiple Sites In Lebanon Ahead Of Key Hezbollah Disarmament Meeting
Mumbai Traffic Update: Diversions Announced In Andheri On C D Barfiwala Road & Veera Desai Road Due To Construction Work | Check Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Update: Diversions Announced In Andheri On C D Barfiwala Road & Veera Desai Road Due To Construction Work | Check Alternate Routes

'Bhaad Main Jaa': Unperturbed Hardik Pandya Shows Class As He Brushes Off Abusive Fan Encounter In Mumbai; VIDEO

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has drawn widespread admiration for his composed response to an unpleasant encounter with a fan while leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

The incident unfolded on Christmas Eve, when Pandya was departing a restaurant with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, after a holiday dinner. A crowd of supporters had gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the India star and click selfies with him. Pandya obliged several fans with photos before making his way toward his car under the watch of security personnel.

As he tried to exit, one fan, frustrated at not being able to get close enough for a selfie, reportedly shouted an abusive remark, saying “Bhaad main jaa” (Go to hell). Rather than react to the verbal abuse or engage with the heckler, Pandya chose to remain calm and continued walking without confrontation. Whether he did not hear the comment or consciously chose to ignore it, his restraint has been widely praised by fans and commentators alike.

The clip quickly spread across platforms, with thousands of views and comments lauding Pandya’s maturity and professionalism in dealing with a challenging situation off the field. Many observers noted that such poise is rare in the glare of public attention, especially when dealing with the unpredictable behavior of fans.

Pandya’s calm demeanour in the face of provocation underscores the pressures and expectations that accompany life as a high-profile athlete in India, where cricketers are constantly in the public eye. His dignified handling of the scenario has been highlighted as an example of grace under pressure, both on and off the cricket field.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suresh Kalmadi Dies At 81: Architect Of Pune’s Rise As India’s Sports City

Suresh Kalmadi Dies At 81: Architect Of Pune’s Rise As India’s Sports City

Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch...

Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch...

Sportvot x FPJ: Ultimate Champions League Season 4 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Ultimate Champions League Season 4 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Thrilling Action

When Cricket Meets Yoga: Steve Smith's 'Acrobatic' Leave Sends Sydney Crowd Into Laughter During AUS...

When Cricket Meets Yoga: Steve Smith's 'Acrobatic' Leave Sends Sydney Crowd Into Laughter During AUS...