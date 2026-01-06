Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch Video

Image: rushiii_12/X

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya turned heads at last night’s ‘United in Triumph’ event in Mumbai, hosted by the Reliance Foundation, as he was seen introducing his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The event celebrated India’s cricketing achievements, including the Men’s, Women’s, and Blind Women’s World Cup victories, and drew a star-studded crowd of athletes, celebrities, and dignitaries.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand on the red carpet, immediately capturing photographers’ attention. Pandya, dressed in a sharp suit, and Sharma, in an elegant outfit, posed together before entering the venue. Their public display of camaraderie and stylish coordination quickly became a highlight, with fans sharing glimpses of the moment across social media.

Inside the venue, Amitabh Bachchan mingled with the stars, and Pandya’s introduction of Sharma to the actor symbolized a warm, personal touch in an evening otherwise dominated by sporting achievements. The event, chaired by Nita Ambani, combined glamour and celebration, creating a memorable night for India’s sports and entertainment circles.

The appearance of Pandya and Sharma together, especially in the presence of a legendary figure like Bachchan, not only added star power to the gala but also became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, blending cricket, cinema, and high-profile social interactions seamlessly.

'Bhaad Main Jaa': Unperturbed Hardik Pandya Shows Class As He Brushes Off Abusive Fan Encounter In Mumbai; VIDEO

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has drawn widespread admiration for his composed response to an unpleasant encounter with a fan while leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

The incident unfolded on Christmas Eve, when Pandya was departing a restaurant with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, after a holiday dinner. A crowd of supporters had gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the India star and click selfies with him. Pandya obliged several fans with photos before making his way toward his car under the watch of security personnel.

As he tried to exit, one fan, frustrated at not being able to get close enough for a selfie, reportedly shouted an abusive remark, saying “Bhaad main jaa” (Go to hell). Rather than react to the verbal abuse or engage with the heckler, Pandya chose to remain calm and continued walking without confrontation. Whether he did not hear the comment or consciously chose to ignore it, his restraint has been widely praised by fans and commentators alike.

The clip quickly spread across platforms, with thousands of views and comments lauding Pandya’s maturity and professionalism in dealing with a challenging situation off the field. Many observers noted that such poise is rare in the glare of public attention, especially when dealing with the unpredictable behavior of fans.

Pandya’s calm demeanour in the face of provocation underscores the pressures and expectations that accompany life as a high-profile athlete in India, where cricketers are constantly in the public eye. His dignified handling of the scenario has been highlighted as an example of grace under pressure, both on and off the cricket field.