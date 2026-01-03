VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Slams 34 In One Over With 5 Sixes In Maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy Ton For Baroda Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Series

Hardik Pandya continued his red-hot form into the new year with a blazing century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. Pandya slammed 7 sixes, including 5 in an over to rescue his side Baroda from a precarious position in the game against Vidarbha. The 32-year-old eventually managed 133 off 93 balls to take the total to a competitive 293.

In the 39th over, Pandya went after Vidarbha spinner Parth Rekhade to collect a total of 34 runs which included five sixes and a four. The first five balls of the left-arm spinner went flying over the ropes while the final ball was hit for a boundary. Hardik was on 66 off 62 balls at the start of the over, but reached his maiden List A century at the end of the over.

Hardik walked into bat at No.7 with Baroda reduced to 71 for five at one stage and then 136 for six in the first half. His century ensured that the tide was turned and Baroda had a competitive total to defend. Pandya's innings included only 31 singles as he launched the counter-attack. No other batter in Baroda's innings score more than 30 other than Hardik, the next best batter being Vishnu Solanki, who made 26.

Hardik's brutal hitting form bodes well for India. The all-rounder slammed a 16-ball fifty in his last outing for India in the shortest format of the game. He will return to the Indian team for the IND vs NZ T20I series with the T20 World Cup 2026 to follow.

Hardik forms a crucial crux of India's plans for the tournament, and his form will give India hopes of defending the title on home soil.