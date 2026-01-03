 Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Football Action Sees MYJ-GMSC Dominate And Mumbai Ultras Edge Past Rivals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Football Action Sees MYJ-GMSC Dominate And Mumbai Ultras Edge Past Rivals

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Football Action Sees MYJ-GMSC Dominate And Mumbai Ultras Edge Past Rivals

In Match 1, MYJ-GMSC produced a commanding performance to thrash Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC by 6–0. Despite Mumbai Soccer Prodigies enjoying slightly more possession (52%), MYJ-GMSC were far superior in attack, registering six shots, all on target, and converting them efficiently into goals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, underway from 1st December across venues in Mumbai, witnessed two one-sided yet engaging encounters as teams battled for crucial points in the football tournament. |

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, underway from 1st December across venues in Mumbai, witnessed two one-sided yet engaging encounters as teams battled for crucial points in the football tournament.

In Match 1, MYJ-GMSC produced a commanding performance to thrash Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC by 6–0. Despite Mumbai Soccer Prodigies enjoying slightly more possession (52%), MYJ-GMSC were far superior in attack, registering six shots, all on target, and converting them efficiently into goals.

The Prodigies failed to manage a single shot on goal. Both sides remained disciplined with one foul each and no cards shown. The contest also saw equal offside calls (4 each), while MYJ-GMSC earned three corners compared to the Prodigies’ two, underlining their attacking dominance throughout the match.

In Match 2, Mumbai Ultras FC edged past Millat FC with a narrow 1–0 victory in a closely contested affair. Millat FC struggled offensively, failing to register a single shot, while Mumbai Ultras managed two shots, with one on target, which proved decisive. Discipline played a key role, with Mumbai Ultras receiving two yellow cards, while Millat FC maintained a clean disciplinary record. The match saw limited attacking opportunities, with corners ending 2–1 in favour of Millat FC, but Mumbai Ultras held firm defensively to secure all three points.

FPJ Shorts
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration
FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Will Deliver Mumbai’s Next Marathi Mayor, Says Sanjay Nirupam
FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Will Deliver Mumbai’s Next Marathi Mayor, Says Sanjay Nirupam
FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Over 150 Seats In BMC Polls, Says Ashish Shelar
FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Over 150 Seats In BMC Polls, Says Ashish Shelar

The day’s results further intensified the competition in the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, highlighting both dominant team displays and tightly fought tactical battles.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_694ba23c24aa9a0001129e72

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Sports Advisor Slams BCCI, Says 'India Unfit To Host ICC Events' After KKR Drops...

Bangladesh Sports Advisor Slams BCCI, Says 'India Unfit To Host ICC Events' After KKR Drops...

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Football Action Sees MYJ-GMSC Dominate And Mumbai...

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Football Action Sees MYJ-GMSC Dominate And Mumbai...

David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across...

David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across...

KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace...

KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace...

AIFF Hold Emergency Meeting, To Announce ISL 2025/26 Schedule Next Week After Players Make FIFA Plea

AIFF Hold Emergency Meeting, To Announce ISL 2025/26 Schedule Next Week After Players Make FIFA Plea