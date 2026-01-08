AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: DRS Controversy Explodes As Brydon Carse Confronts Umpire & Jake Weatherald In Fiery Ashes Moment; VIDEO

Image: cricketcomau/X

In a dramatic moment on the final day of The Ashes series, England bowler Brydon Carse was forced to be pulled away from an on-field umpire after a contentious DRS decision went against his team, sparking furious reactions from both players and fans.

The incident unfolded when Australian opener Jake Weatherald played a shot that was cleanly caught by England’s wicketkeeper, Jamie Smith. On the field, umpire Ahsan Raza surprisingly ruled the batter not out, despite England’s appeal–a decision that stunned the English camp.

England captain Ben Stokes immediately opted to review the decision, but when the third umpire’s replay showed only a faint spike on the Snicko graph as the ball passed the bat, the on-field call stood. This left Carse visibly irate. In the ensuing moments, he marched toward umpire Raza to express his frustration, only to be restrained by Stokes.

The controversial call is the latest in a string of disputed DRS outcomes that England have faced during this Ashes series, intensifying frustrations among players and supporters alike. Stokes later spoke with the umpire and tried to calm tensions on the field, choosing diplomacy over confrontation in the heat of the moment.

The on-field drama didn’t end there. After the over concluded, Carse and Weatherald exchanged words, with Carse clearly still animated, while Weatherald simply smiled in response. As The Ashes continues to enthral cricket fans around the world, moments like these only add to the intensity and narrative drama of one of sport’s most storied rivalries.

When Cricket Meets Yoga: Steve Smith's 'Acrobatic' Leave Sends Sydney Crowd Into Laughter During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; VIDEO

In a light‑hearted moment amidst the highly competitive Fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England, veteran Australian batsman Steve Smith provided an unexpected comic relief with a bizarre leave that left commentators chuckling and players amused at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During England pacer Josh Tongue’s spell, one delivery, a short‑pitched ball, was left by Smith in his usual ultra‑watchful style. However, instead of a smooth avoidance, Smith ducks awkwardly, falls on his back and performs an unplanned rollover, prompting laughter around the ground.

The incident occurred as Tongue mixed up his short deliveries, and while spectators expected Smith to simply evade the bouncer, the master batter’s dramatic tumble was unexpected. Commentators couldn’t help but laugh at the sight, and even players exchanged grins at the unusual escape, providing a rare humorous moment in the usually intense Test match.

Despite the levity, Smith continued his innings calmly, focusing on steering Australia’s charge in the match. The scene quickly became a talking point among fans on social media, showcasing that even elite professionals can produce funny and human moments on cricket’s biggest stages.